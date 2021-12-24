Mandatory evacuation order issued in Orange County due to storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KNX) – Effective 8 p.m. Thursday, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Silverado Canyon, Williams and Modjeska due to the Bond Fire burn area and possible debris flows near the burn scar, according to Orange County officials.

"Canyon residents are strongly encouraged to evacuate prior to 8 p.m.," according to the county. "Hard road closures will be in effect at 8 p.m. and access in and out of the canyon will be restricted to public safety and public works vehicles."

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the burn scar area beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday until noon, Friday for the expected rain event, according to a press release.

Residents are urged to leave early and plan for alternate shelter with friends, family or at a local hotel outside of the evacuation area.

