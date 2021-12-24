ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Favorite Denzel Washington memes revealed by 'A Journal for Jordan' stars

From #UncleDenzel to "I'm leaving here with something," Denzel Washington is a king of...

blackchronicle.com

“A Journal For Jordan” Star Chanté Adams Stuns At Star-Studded Premiere

All eyes were on future Oscar-winner Chanté Adams at the star-studded world premiere of swoon-worthy Romantic Drama “A Journal For Jordan” that’s now playing in limited theaters ahead of its wide release Dec. 22. The incredibly talented actress stunned in a gorgeous Greta Constantine dress that...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Michael B Jordan
TVOvermind

Is Denzel Washington Close to Retirement?

It’s a question that a lot of actors have had to ask themselves at one point in their career, “Am I done?”. But one thing that a lot of fans either accept or don’t want to admit is that some actors, especially those that are as accomplished as Denzel Washington is, tend to look at their career in a manner that makes it clear that unless they feel challenged, there’s no reason to keep going. It’s not so much that Washington is ready to leave everything behind, but it does sound as though he might be interested in doing something else with his career, and eventually, acting might not be it. One has to remember that this individual has done just about everything he can, and has done it so well that people utter his name with a bit of reverence that makes it clear that he’s become a legend in his own time. The fact that he might want to step away from acting isn’t tragic, it’s a sign that he’s done everything he set out to do at this point, and he’s ready to take on a new challenge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncledenzel#Ap Archive
CinemaBlend

One Nice Thing Denzel Washington Did To Help Michael B. Jordan Prep For Directing Creed III

Being directed by a screen legend like Denzel Washington would be a dream for most actor in Hollywood. Working with the two-time Oscar winner could turn into an undercover training ground for them. That’s what Michael B. Jordan banked on after signing up to star in A Journal for Jordan. Of course, the Without Remorse star was working an angle as he prepped for his directorial debut with Creed III. The pair’s on-set interactions led Washington to help Jordan prep by doing a nice gesture.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Reacts to Denzel Washington Not Knowing Who He Is

Damson Idris may be a rising star, but he hasn’t entered Denzel Washington’s stratosphere. Washington was recently on the red carpet for his film, A Journal for Jordan, which he directed, when he was asked about Idris, who is said to have auditioned to play his son in 2016’s Fences. It’s pretty clear early on that Denzel doesn’t know who the interviewer is talking about.
CELEBRITIES
Detroit News

'A Journal for Jordan' review: Denzel-directed romance sweet but stiff

In "A Journal for Jordan," director Denzel Washington fashions a romance so old-fashioned and teenage-crush giddy that it features a scene where the two main characters do the old "no, you hang up" bit from opposite ends of the phone line. That it works, that you can feel that these two truly do not want to get off the phone with each other, is a testament to Washington is able to build, schmaltzy though it may be.
MOVIES
iosconews.com

ShowBizMinute: Howes, Astroworld, Govenors Awards

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91; Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert; Governors Awards postponed amid omicron spike. (23 Dec.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/87a1501ff9b34e089f47427d7d5f9c1f.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Why Denzel Washington Is Different Than Any Other Director Michael B. Jordan Has Worked With

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved and decorated actors in movie history, and over the years, he’s picked a few select movies to direct himself. The latest is A Journal For Jordan, which marks the first time he’s helmed a movie that he doesn’t star in. Instead, that pleasure goes to Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan, and as one of the few actors who has had the honor to be directed by the two-time Oscar winner, Jordan has some insight into Washington as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
Cincinnati CityBeat

A Journal for Jordan

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

Denzel Washington Stars in a New Black-and-White Macbeth

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Years ago, This American Life host Ira Glass tweeted that “Shakespeare sucks” because of the supposed lack of stakes or “relatability” in his plays. This came as cultural criticism was beginning to consider “Who is this for?” a more important question than a work’s aesthetic value. But even putting aside how counterproductive it is for critics to treat art like a commodity, the comment irks because it’s plainly untrue. Shakespeare’s work is full not just of stakes but also questions of social relations, familial obligation, and free will, along with screeds against materialism and tradition. His characters are among the most multivalent and ambiguous in literature, permitting near-endless interpretive richness. It is a pleasure, then, that Joel Coen (working without his brother Ethan for the first time) has crafted an adaptation of Macbeth that highlights Shakespeare’s achievements rather than the cleverness of its own interpretations. Coen’s choices augment the paranoia that permeates the play, but reflect back on the source material rather than overwhelm it.
MOVIES

