Pharmaceuticals

AANP president discusses anti-viral pills and COVID-19

By Justina Latimer
WSMV
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The FDA recently approved a second antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. News4 checked in with a local expert to learn more about the options. “This is another tool in the toolbox, but it by no means replaces the most important thing that we need everyone to know...

www.wsmv.com

Related
Reason.com

The FDA Should Immediately Approve Pfizer's Anti-COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

Preliminary data indicate that the new omicron COVID-19 variant is apparently highly contagious, doubling infections every two days or so. In addition, early U.S. data find that the virus variant can cause breakthrough infections in people who have received two and even a third booster dose of current COVID-19 vaccines. The good news from a new South African study is that while two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provide 33 percent protection against infection from the omicron variant, the inoculation offers 70 percent protection against being hospitalized from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

FDA authorizes first pills for COVID-19 treatment

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, a packaged mixture of pills intended to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults, and children over 12 years old, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are at high risk of severe impacts from the virus. According to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pill#Antiviral#Aanp#Wsmv#Merck
WIS-TV

Final data on COVID-19 pill released to FDA

(CNN) - Final data on Pfizer’s experimental treatment for COVID-19 has been shared with the Food and Drug Administration as part of the company’s application to authorize the pill for emergency use. If authorized, the pill could be another tool in the fight against the virus. Pfizer says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

FDA authorizes Pfizer’s anti-covid pill as omicron surges

Federal regulators Wednesday authorized the first easy-to-take pill to treat covid-19, a drug developed by Pfizer that will help refill the nation’s medicine cabinet even as the omicron variant, now dominant in much of the country, has thwarted most other options. Tens of thousands of pill packs of Pfizer’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […] The post EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eastcountymagazine.org

COVID-19 pills

December 23, 2021 (San Diego) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorizations for two new oral anti-viral medications – the first COVID-19 oral medications for home use. However, the County warns in a press release today, “Supplies of these medications will initially be very limited and San Diegans should continue to mask up this holiday season to prevent infection.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA.com

Dr. Jandial: Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Earlier this week, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial symptoms. Dr. Jandial joined us live with the details on this new study and how it could become a pandemic game changer. For more information on Dr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
wdhn.com

Alabama doctor discusses Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

(WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting over 850,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. And with the two variants, like Delta and Omicron spreading throughout the U.S, the number could become more frightening in a few months. But, Pfizer manufacturer has found a new way to battle...
ALABAMA STATE
d1softballnews.com

The pills against COVID-19, so far

On Tuesday, the US pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed the effectiveness of Paxlovid, its new drug against severe forms of COVID-19, announcing that it has obtained very promising results and in line with those communicated last month. The pills produced by Pfizer could be the first truly effective treatment for the disease caused by the coronavirus, along with molnupiravir – a drug developed by the pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck) – but recently found less encouraging results than those reported in a first phase of experimentation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
apr.org

Alabama to get limited supply of new anti-viral COVID-19 drug

Health officials say Alabama will be getting Pfizer’s new 5-day COVID-19 anti-viral drug. But, that supply will be limited to 780 courses of treatment. The FDA approved use the new drug, called Paxlovid, and Pfizer says it can start delivery as soon as this weekend to treat COVID-19. Public Health official say the oral drug Paxlovid will be distributed through pharmacies. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use in adults and children. Health officials say they're worried the state's health system will be strained as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold in Alabama. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped more than 70% statewide in a month. There’s also a concern over what treatments will work against the new omicron variant. Health care providers say certain treatments, like monoclonal antibodies are ineffective in treating the highly contagious type of COVID-19.
ALABAMA STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine CDC says new anti-COVID-19 pill coming

AUGUSTA — The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s anti-COVID-19 pill Wednesday, as cases of the Omicron variant surge across the nation and here in Maine. The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. Maine Center for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Feds Pause Shipments Of Two Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Not Effective Against Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said this week it’s been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it’s pausing all shipments of two monoclonal antibody treatments: Regeneron and Bamete. That’s because the state said recent studies show the two treatments have “significantly decreased efficacy” against the Omicron variant. The CDC estimates the Omicron variant is causing more than 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases in Texas and other surrounding states. Until now, Regeneron and Bamete have been effective fighting against the original virus and Delta variant and  keeping those who test positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH

