AANP president discusses anti-viral pills and COVID-19

Health officials say Alabama will be getting Pfizer’s new 5-day COVID-19 anti-viral drug. But, that supply will be limited to 780 courses of treatment. The FDA approved use the new drug, called Paxlovid, and Pfizer says it can start delivery as soon as this weekend to treat COVID-19. Public Health official say the oral drug Paxlovid will be distributed through pharmacies. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use in adults and children. Health officials say they're worried the state's health system will be strained as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold in Alabama. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped more than 70% statewide in a month. There’s also a concern over what treatments will work against the new omicron variant. Health care providers say certain treatments, like monoclonal antibodies are ineffective in treating the highly contagious type of COVID-19.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO