MILWAUKEE — The Celtics at least got some productive news ahead of their 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day showdown against the Bucks, though some small blips were part of the chaos. Five of their six questionable players were upgraded from questionable to out: Marcus Smart (hip), Romeo Langford (achilles) while Juancho Hernangomez, Brodric Thomas (two-way) and Jabari Parker all made it out of protocols. Al Horford went from questionable to out because of reconditioning coming back from protocols. The Celtics are at 12 available players for the Saturday game against the Bucks, though that includes three 10-day contract guys.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO