'Waitress' ends Broadway run 2 weeks earlier than scheduled due to COVID cases

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — "Waitress" announced Thursday night it would end its Broadway run, effective immediately, more than two weeks ahead of its scheduled closure due to a surge of COVID cases in the cast and crew.

"With only two weeks of performances remaining and due to positive cases of COVID detected in the company and crew at the Barrymore Theatre, the decision has been made to curtail the engagement which was scheduled to run through Jan. 9," a tweet from the show's account said Thursday.

"Waitress" i nitially canceled its Tuesday and Wednesday shows out of "an abundance of caution," but intended to resume Thursday night.

Its rush to close comes days after "Jagged Little Pill" announced it would also end its Broadway run early due to a surge of COVID cases.

"Hamilton" and "Aladdin," even recent Best Musical Tony-winner "Moulin Rouge" canceled shows through Christmas Day.

Overall, CNN reports that 12 Broadway shows have scrapped performances after crew or company members tested positive for COVID.