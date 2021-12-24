Accidental shooting at Parma gun range sends man and woman to hospital
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were taken to hospital after an accidental discharge of...www.cleveland19.com
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were taken to hospital after an accidental discharge of...www.cleveland19.com
Total Amateurs go to the range after work. That's why I go weekdays in the morning. most of the people during that time period know what there doing.
but even though shot they had to wait in the waiting room for several hours because of the unvaccinated covid patients...
They should be banned from the range, such carelessness should not go unpunished.
Comments / 18