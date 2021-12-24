ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Accidental shooting at Parma gun range sends man and woman to hospital

By Brian Koster
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and woman were taken to hospital after an accidental discharge of...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 18

Sam Smith
2d ago

Total Amateurs go to the range after work. That's why I go weekdays in the morning. most of the people during that time period know what there doing.

Reply(1)
3
Hot Take
2d ago

but even though shot they had to wait in the waiting room for several hours because of the unvaccinated covid patients...

Reply
4
Gene Evans
3d ago

They should be banned from the range, such carelessness should not go unpunished.

Reply(1)
7
 

