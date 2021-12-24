ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss World pageant ‘loses millions’ due to COVID-19 cancellation

By Mara Siegler
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miss World was canceled at the last minute when at least 23 girls came down with COVID-19, causing the organization to lose millions, a source tells Page Six. “They lost … the millions in set cost to produce the pageant,” said a source of the event — which judges contestants on...

