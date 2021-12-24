ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Family receives gifts from Weber County deputies after totaling car

By Kiah Armstrong
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Christmas came a little early for the family of a driver who totaled their car Wednesday.

Weber County Deputies responded to a crash in West Haven Wednesday — no one was seriously injured, and learned that one of the drivers has fallen on tough times.

In a Facebook post, deputies say the car, which is now most likely totaled, was the family’s only car.

After learning about the situation, deputies went to Walmart — purchasing diapers, food, and clothes for the woman and her family.

