Man steals money from Shullsburg church donation boxes, sheriff’s office says

Courtesy: Lafayette County Sheriff's Office

SHULLSBURG, Wis. — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said took money from a church’s donation boxes and jars earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, the agency said the man walked into St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday and took money from the collections.

The agency did not specify how much money was taken.

Surveillance pictures show the man wearing jeans, a black Columbia jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shoes, dark-framed glasses and a camo hat.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 608-776-4870.

