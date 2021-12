For the first time in 10 years, the Seattle Seahawks took the field in a game with no playoff implications. It’s been an incredible decade, boosted initially by an energetic head coach, who brought aggressive strategy to a roster built on an unparalleled three-year drafting hot-streak by their plucky GM. And as time and injuries chipped away at the foundation and the aggression faded from the game plan and the draft yields shriveled, the team was buoyed by a Hall of Fame QB stepping comfortably into his prime. All the while, a the great chef in the sky was sifting heaping doses of magic on their heads while sautéing everything on a peerless home-field advantage.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO