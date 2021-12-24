ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Music Club 2021

By Julianne Escobedo Shepherd
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Slate’s annual Music Club, Slate critic Carl Wilson emails about the year in music with fellow critics — featuring New York Times contributor Lindsay Zoladz, freelance writer Briana Younger, NPR music critic Ann Powers, Glitter Up the Dark author Sasha Geffen, Pitchfork contributing editor Jenn Pelly, WXNP Nashville editorial director...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Willow Smith Credits an Iconic Rock Band for Inspiring Her to Return to Music

Willow Smith recently returned to the music world with a new passion for creating audio art, and she credits one iconic rock band for inspiring her. Speaking to NME, Smith shared that she'd spent about a year avoiding music, but was sparked to create again while listening to Radiohead's "Codex," from the 2011 album The King of Limbs. "I hadn't made music in such a long time, but that song slapped, so I wanted to see if I could do anything on it," she said, revealing that she wrote her own song by using the into of the Radiohead tune.
MUSIC
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo stars on the cover of the new Music Week

As 2021 draws to a close, Music Week is delighted to unveil the all-conquering Olivia Rodrigo as both our brand new cover star and our Artist Of The Year. In our huge 8-page cover story, we speak to Rodrigo all about her phenomenal breakthrough – from releasing Drivers License on an unsuspecting public, through to her debut album, Sour, sparking an avalanche of sales, streams and broken records. And, of course, there's the big question of what happens next.
THEATER & DANCE
arcamax.com

The best music reissues of the year, from The Beatles to Philly soul to The Roots

The best reissues of the year include a total immersion Beatles experience, a panoply of 50th anniversary Philadelphia International Records releases, Joni Mitchell and John Coltrane rarities, a Latin Soul dance party, a Bruce Springsteen live show, a hip-hop classic by The Roots and a Philly jazz iconoclast getting his due.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Tierra Whack
Person
Bryson Tiller
Person
Kanye
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Rolling Stone

‘500 Greatest Albums’ Podcast: How Shakira Reshaped Latin Pop

With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, Shakira is the best-selling female Latin artist ever. She’s been nominated for six Grammys and has won 11 Latin Grammys, giving her a Guinness World Record. By nearly all accounts, she’s one of the biggest stars on the planet. But within her decades-long career, there’s one album that set her up for massive global fame and in many ways, predicted it all: 1998’s Dónde Están los Ladrones? Dónde Están los Ladrones? is an eclectic pop album with a rock edge that broke Shakira into the U.S. Latin market, and made her a household...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

No Album Left Behind: QRTR’s infina ad nausea Is Club Music Designed for Spiraling

The hard truth is, no matter how many albums we review each year, there are always countless releases that end up overlooked. That’s why, this month, we’re bringing back our No Album Left Behind series, in which the Paste Music team has the chance to circle back to their favorite underrated records of 2021 and sing their praises.
MUSIC
Vulture

The Best Albums of 2021

2021 didn’t turn out the way we might have imagined; we made it back outside, and concerts, sporting events, and movie theaters reopened but did so while still under the pall of the coronavirus and a beleaguered economy and its working class. And yet, for certain musicians, the continued uncertainty mixed with a feverish need to return to normality became a boon; those who spent much of 2020 in relative seclusion came into the new year swinging, full of insights and ideas they discovered in the downtime. Event releases started early and never let up; Lana Del Rey delivered two albums this year, and Taylor Swift revisited the worlds of Fearless and Red with enticing extras from her vaults in tow. If you traveled off the beaten path, you came away with an embarrassment of riches.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Npr Music#Latin Music#Dance Music#The Music Club 2021#Music Club#New York Times#Npr#Pitchfork#Wxnp Nashville#Slate S Hit Parade#Herculean#Facetimes#Pinkpantheress
Complex

JAHKOY Is Making Music for Himself, Not the Labels

Don’t go assuming your favorite R&B singers are all wounded-hearted balladeers, wailing on the mic and penning tear-stained lyrics about unrequited pining. For Toronto R&B jack of all trades JAHKOY—who is now producing and recording as well as writing his music—joy is the modus operandi. Even on its quieter cuts, his new album Tangible maintains a grin-inducing tone along with tantalizingly raunchy lyrics. But that fun is anything but frivolous, especially considering the stifling industry politics he’s had to overcome.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Marias Talk Debut Album, Pedro Almodovar Influence and Grammy Nomination

The Marías bilingual debut, CINEMA, received a Grammy nomination last month for best engineered album, non-classical — a rarity for an album that features Spanish lyrics. The nomination in that category goes to the engineers and mastering engineers, not to the recording artist. However, Josh Conway, one of the L.A.-based indie pop quartet’s members, is credited as one of the engineers on the album. So, Conway is nominated, along with fellow engineers Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H. Pogue and Ethan Shumaker and mastering engineer Joe LaPorta.
MUSIC
Complex

Inside the Mind of One of Music’s Most Prestigious Executives

Max Lousada has already had an extremely busy week, and it’s only Tuesday. He was just in Nashville a few days ago, getting dinner with Blake Shelton and Zac Brown Band at the Country Music Awards. From there, he made a quick stop in Los Angeles, going on a hike with longtime friend Zane Lowe and celebrating the release of Silk Sonic’s new album, before an overseas flight for the MTV Europe Music Awards. Then he hopped on another flight to New York City, where he’s now sitting with me for coffee at The Crosby Bar in lower Manhattan.
MUSIC
Elle

Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell’s Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Tierra Whack, 'Heaven'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Snippets of this new song from Tierra Whack premiered on NPR Music's The Formula series. Host Rodney Carmichael asked, "Is this the first Tierra Whack gospel song?" Answer: Yes, it is, and it's so good. The atmospheric gospel chords create a canvas for Whack's vocals as she repeats "Heaven has all my favorite people," as if it's a mantra. The song, from her third EP of December, R&B?, also received a music video, shot in a single take as Whack, illuminated by a light within her umbrella, weathers the storm while shrouded in darkness. It's as evocative as the song itself, offering the audience space to find peace in the lyrics, the harmonic chords, or perhaps the visual metaphor of walking in faith.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Best Music of 2021: Staff Picks

Here at Rolling Stone, we listen to a lot of new music every year — and we all have our own distinct perspectives and interests when we listen. The choices on these personal Top 10s range from commercial blockbusters and critical favorites like Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Doja Cat’s Planet Her, Lil Nas X’s Montero, and Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales to individual highlights from a delightfully wide spectrum of genres, continents, and scenes. Read on for a glimpse of the many sounds that filled the headphones of more than 25 Rolling Stone staffers in 2021. Sage Anderson, Staff Writer Porter Robinson, Nurture Silk Sonic, An...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Unequivocal 31 Best Music Videos of 2021

Thankfully, no matter what else happened for you personally or the world at large, there was good music unleashed unto listeners far and wide. Of course, that also means there were also standout music videos this year. Here American Songwriter wanted to celebrate our favorites, from Jon Batiste to Fleet...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

To label a piece of music as "alternative" is to, in some sense, stand in contrast to what the phrase intends to express. Before the rise of the term as a somewhat identifiable genre that took shape in the '90s, music from the post-punk era took on forms that differentiated from the mainstream rock and commercial pop that dominated airwaves.
MUSIC
Street.Com

Why Artists Like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan Are Selling Music Rights

Recent trends in the music industry from downloadable digital music and music streaming to the performance canceling effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have impacted the lives of musicians tremendously. But the latest trend involving some of the world's biggest music artists selling off catalogs of their lives' works can also...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Russ Talks ‘CHOMP 2’, Industry Validation, Funding His Own Music on The Breakfast Club

Russ is currently promoting his latest album CHOMP 2 which is getting a good reaction from across the board. The rapper-singer’s latest stop was on The Breakfast Club where he spoke with Charlamagne Tha God in detail about a lot of topics. That included how he connected with so many great rappers on his album, some of the star producers who contributed to the project, trying to get validation from those who do not respect him yet, working on his ego, going to therapy and much more.
MUSIC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

IPR music hosts share their favorite songs of 2021

Iowa Public Radio music hosts Karen Impola, Barney Sherman and Bob Dorr joined Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe to share their picks of the best new music releases of 2021 for folk, classical and the blues. You can listen to their conversation here. Below is a Spotify playlist of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy