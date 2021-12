I disagree with your Dec. 19 editorial, “Effort to block schools from contesting tax valuations is misguided.” We recently received the latest Cuyahoga County appraisal listing the 2021 market value of our home as 22% higher than 2020. The Value Notice states the 22% increase isn’t a comparable increase in taxes, thanks to House Bill 920 capping any increase; it suggested we go to the Fiscal Officer’s “Property Tax Estimator” to find out the new tax.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO