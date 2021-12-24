ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cops Kill 14-Year-Old Girl in Dressing Room While Shooting at Suspect in Burlington Coat Factory: LAPD

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A teenage girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers as they attempted to take down a suspect who was alleged to have assaulted a woman earlier on Thursday, authorities said. The...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Off-Duty Cop Shoots Armed Shoplifter Dead at Walmart on Christmas Eve

A shootout between law enforcement and a suspected shoplifter left shoppers at a busy Walmart outside of Atlanta terrified on Christmas Eve. A Walmart employee approached a man at about 1 p.m. because he allegedly put items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store without checking out. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the suspect drew a handgun and opened fire after being confronted by store employees. Once outside of the store, an off-duty DeKalb county police officer shot the man who “succumbed to his injuries on scene,” the GBI said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

5 Kids Left Orphaned After Christmas Morning Murder-Suicide

A husband and wife were found dead on their front lawn in Harris County, Texas early Christmas morning in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide. The Houston Chronicle reports that five children, aged 7 to 16, were found safe inside the home when the couple was discovered. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the couple as Arsenio Gonzalez, 45, and Maria Gonzalez, 42. “The wife had signs of blunt trauma and the husband appeared to have a self-inflected gunshot wound,” Gonzalez tweeted. “The couple had just returned home from a family Christmas function when the assault and shooting occurred. ” Children Protective Services is assisting with placing the children with family.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Las Vegas Police Find Severed Head During Traffic Stop

Las Vegas police officers were shocked to discover a human head in the back of a truck while making an arrest this week for a completely different crime. 8 News Now reports that officers pulled over Eric Holland, 57, on Thursday for a traffic infraction and tazed the driver when he darted. Once Holland was secured, the officers searched his truck and found a number of large coolers. It was there that they found human remains—including a severed head. Holland has been charged with murder. The victim has yet to be identified.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Road-Raging Investment Banker Slugs Teen Girl After She ‘Accidentally’ Cuts Off His Porsche: Cops

A Tampa man has been charged with punching a teenage girl in the face after she cut him off in traffic, according to court records. Stephen Irvin Saunders, a 47-year-old self-employed investment banker, according to authorities, has been charged with felony burglary of conveyance with assault or battery after the incident. He allegedly followed the 16-year-old girl to a stoplight after she “accidentally” cut him off, climbed out of his convertible, and approached her vehicle. “What the fuck are you doing?” he allegedly cursed at her, according to an arrest warrant. “You stupid bitch! You cut me off!” He then hit her in the jaw through her rolled-down driver-side window. Police were “quickly and definitively” able to identify Saunders, they said, because of his recognizable black-and-white Porsche, which was “boldly” stamped with the numbers “911” on a door. “We’ll let the court process play out, and there’s more to the story,” Saunders’ attorney told a local outlet after the Dec. 16 incident. “You can quote me on that.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect Over Fatal Shooting of Flag Football Opponent After ‘Trash Talk’

Authorities have arrested a man involved in an October flag football game on Capitol Hill that turned deadly after his team lost the pickup match. Antonio C. Hawley was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder while armed, police said. Hawley, 18, is accused of shooting Aaron “Ace” Wiggins, 26, after the victim caught the winning pass. Witnesses told investigators that after Wiggins scored the final touchdown, he began talking trash. One said he threw the ball at another player. Moments later, according to an arrest affidavit, Hawley pulled a handgun out of his bag and walked towards Wiggins, firing as he approached. A witness said the suspect “stood over [the] top of [Wiggins] and continuously shot” him. A dozen of the 17 bullets fired hit Wiggins, authorities said. Hawley “advised that during the game there was no tension,” the affidavit stated, noting the suspect said Wiggins had been “torching” his team “but denied hearing Ace talking trash.” A man who accompanied Hawley to the game told a detective, “It was not supposed to go down like that. It was just supposed to be a game.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops: ‘Serial Killer’ Real Estate Agent Hunted Homeless People

A real estate agent believed to have hunted homeless people was arrested by Miami police on Thursday. The agent, Willy Suarez Maceo, is suspected in two Tuesday night shootings that left one dead and another injured. In a press conference, interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales confirmed that both victims were homeless and for “no reason had been brutally targeted” by Maceo, described by police as a “serial killer.” Police said they are planning to charge Maceo with a count of murder and a count of attempted murder. Maceo was implicated by surveillance footage placing his car at one of the attacks and ballistic testing showing the same gun was used in both attacks.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Tearful NYPD Rookie Sorry for Giving Lieutenant a Holiday Party Lap Dance

A New York rookie cop who describes herself as “the life of the party” has offered a tearful apology after footage of her giving a lieutenant a lap dance at a holiday party went viral. “I do want to apologize to the lieutenant’s wife... I am sorry, truly I am, and I really hope it didn’t cause too much damage in the marriage or in your personal life,” Vera Mekuli said in a video statement to TMZ. She said she was dared to do the dance at the end of an alcohol-fueled party and it was “supposed to be for fun, shits and giggles.” But a clip of the raunchy routine exploded online, forcing Mekuli to work from home for the past week. She said colleagues have been supportive but she’s not sure what impact it will have on her job. “There’s judgement and shame,” she said. “My work self and then off-duty are two different people, I can still patrol or police the streets the way that I used to... I shouldn’t be judged... because of a lap dance I did when I was off-duty.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Crash Victims Speak Out on Trucker’s 110-Year Sentence

After truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos received a severe 110-year jail sentence—igniting outrage in the form of a nearly 5 million-signature Change.org petition and the attention of Kim Kardashian—the victims of the fiery and fatal Colorado highway accident are speaking out. Meleia Harsch was pregnant when her vehicle was caught in the 28-car pile-up. As reported by ABC News, she told Good Morning America Wednesday that she was frustrated that the driver who caused the crash is now considered the victim. Meanwhile, Duane Bailey—whose brother William Bailey was one of four people killed in the accident—said he thinks “we all can agree that [110 years] is excessive,” but he supports the jury’s decision to convict Mederos for causing the accident. In 2019, the trucker’s brakes gave out, but instead of taking an exit ramp for trucks, Maderos slammed into stalled traffic. It was this sticking point that Bailey found indefensible: “Firstly, he had the choice to pick that ramp. He didn’t. Whatever his real reason was, we’ll never know. But that was a choice by him. He sealed his fate once he passed that ramp.”
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Burlington Coat Factory#Lapd#The Associated Press
TheDailyBeast

California Surfer Mauled to Death by Shark in Christmas Eve Nightmare

A surfer in California was killed on Friday in what authorities described as a great white shark attack off the central coast of the state, according to ABC News. The attack occurred at Morro Bay State Park before 11 a.m., according to the Morro Bay Police Department. ABC News reported a woman surfing nearby the attacked man saw him face down in the water. When he was brought to shore, he was pronounced dead at the scene after officers reported seeing a bite that seemed consistent with that of a great white shark. The man has yet to be identified.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Actor Who Played Buzz in ‘Home Alone’ Nabbed After Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend

Devin Ratray—the actor best known for portraying Kevin McCallister’s bullying big brother Buzz in Home Alone—has been arrested for allegedly strangling and punching his girlfriend at a fan convention. According to Deadline, Ratray, who is 44, was in Oklahoma City in early December as one of the star attractions at OKC Pop Christmas Con. A Facebook ad for the Dec. 4 event promised an alcohol-fueled Home Alone watch-along with Ratray billed as “Buzzed With Buzz.” Reports say Ratray fell out with his girlfriend after she gave some autograph-hunters his signed photo for free at the event, and the dispute allegedly turned violent in their hotel room. “[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote. Ratray then allegedly told her “This is how you die” and punched her before she escaped. According to TMZ, Ratray has denied assaulting the woman.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones’ Wife Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ wife was arrested on Friday night stemming from a domestic violence charge. “Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, search or transport,” The Associated Press reported. The AP added that Erika Wulff Jones was taken into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Masker Pleads Guilty to Punching Flight Attendant So Hard It Shattered Her Teeth

A California woman has pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching a flight attendant who had asked her to put on a mask. According to NBC San Diego, Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, admitted punching the unidentified Southwest Airlines attendant on a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. Court documents state that the victim suffered three broken teeth, a bruised left eye, and a cut under her eye that required stitches. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the worker had asked Quinonez to put her face mask on, fasten her seat belt, and stow her tray table on the flight’s descent. “The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “It’s inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason, particularly towards a flight attendant who is there to keep all the passengers safe.” A sentencing hearing is set for March 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Minnesota Cop Kim Potter Convicted for Killing Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, the white former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright in April, has been convicted after appearing to mistake her handgun for a Taser during a deadly traffic stop. Potter, 49, was found guilty on Thursday of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in relation to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Police Chief Punished for Sending Cops to Fake COVID Vax Clinic

A police chief in Oakboro, North Carolina has been reprimanded with two weeks of unpaid leave and six months probation for recommending officers visit a “self-vaccination” clinic where they could get a vaccine card without actually getting a jab. Chief TJ Smith acknowledged that when he heard about the fake clinic, he didn’t “digest the information, ruminate on it, or otherwise give it much thought,” according to a statement to WMBF News. Instead, the chief said he just passed the referral along to officers, and has since acknowledged that, in fact, “I’m not a doctor” and that upon hindsight, “it is obvious the entire process sounds questionable.” His suspension came via a letter from a town administrator who explained that by referring the questionable clinic, the chief had committed fraud and willfully endangered others.
OAKBORO, NC
TheDailyBeast

Kangaroo Attacks Neighbor, Husband Chokes It to Death

A Tennessee man strangled his neighbor’s kangaroo after the animal attacked his wife—and the owners are furious. WKRN reports that it happened Wednesday night in White House, when a couple noticed the kangaroo, Carter, was out of its enclosure and called the owners to see if they could get it back in. Told where to find the animal’s feed, the couple went onto the property—at which point Carter attacked the woman. Officials say the husband then choked Carter to death. Hope and Chris Lea said they returned home to find baby kangaroos clustered around Carter’s body. “We’ve had Carter since he was a little nugget,” Hope said. “It’s like losing a family member.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Gary Lee Sampson, Convicted Serial Killer, Dies in Prison Hospital at 62

Gary Lee Sampson, the drifter and admitted spree killer who was sentenced to death after brutally murdering three men in 2001, died in custody earlier this week, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Thursday. He was 62. The bureau said that Sampson had died at a medical center for federal prisoners in Springfield, Missouri. He had been awaiting the result of the most recent appeal of his sentence, according to records. The appeal had been made to overturn a second death sentence, issued in 2017 after his 2003 sentence was set aside when it was revealed a juror had lied during selection. In 2017, a judge declined Sampson’s motion to toss his death sentence, commenting that Sampson “brutally and incomprehensibly murdered Philip McCloskey, Jonathan Rizzo, and Robert Whitney” and that he had to face “the ultimate, irreversible punishment” for his crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

79-Year-Old Unabomber Moved to Prison Medical Facility

The man known as the ‘Unabomber’ has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina known for treating inmates with significant health problems, according to The Washington Post. Ted Kaczynski, 79, had previously spent more than two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado, where he was serving multiple life sentences for killing three people and injuring many more in an extended campaign of mail bombings that stretched on for 17 years. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Kaczynski was transferred to FMC Butner, the medical facility, on Dec. 14, but declined to provide details on his condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy