Los Angeles, CA

LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier. Police also killed the male suspect on Thursday. The woman who had been assaulted was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The shots were fired around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington store, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. One of the bullets went through a dressing room wall when officers opened fire on the suspect. That bullet struck the 14-year-old girl inside. Investigators do not yet know whether the teen was in the dressing room before the violence began or ran in there to hide.

