NBA

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out again Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Porzingis (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mavericks' Marquese Chriss: Scores 13, fouls out

Chriss finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals over 13 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 102-95 loss to the Bucks. Chriss might have fouled out and lacked a bit of efficiency, but there's no question he made the most of his limited on-court time. The big man is averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in two appearances off the bench since signing a 10-day contract with Dallas earlier this month.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

The Mavericks have to fight through COVID problems once again

The Dallas Mavericks have more talent unavailable to play than available to play right now. Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke, JaQuori McLaughlin and Maxi Kleber are all in health and safety protocols relating to COVID-19. Willie Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons and Eugene Omoruyi is out with foot surgery. That is nine players who are unavailable, seven of whom are due to COVID.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Still out Saturday

Cauley-Stein (personal) remains out Saturday against the Jazz. Cauley-Stein will continue to miss time due to a personal matter that has kept him out for nearly a month. It's not clear when he'll return.
NBA
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
basketball-addict.com

Mavs star Kristaps Porzingis’ official injury status for Christmas game amid Luka Doncic’s absence

The Dallas Mavericks might play their Christmas Day game against the Utah Jazz without their two best players. After Luka Doncic has been ruled out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kristaps Porzingis’ status remains up in the air. According to the latest report from the Dallas Morning News, Porzingis is questionable to play […] The post Mavs star Kristaps Porzingis’ official injury status for Christmas game amid Luka Doncic’s absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Dallas News

As Kristaps Porzingis returns, Kristi Toliver becomes Mavs’ latest add to COVID-19 protocols

The Mavericks health has been the biggest question over the last week, and the uncertainty about key players’ and coaches’ availability didn’t take a Christmas break. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup after missing two games with right toe soreness, but a few hours before tipoff Saturday night in Utah, Dallas took another hit with illnesses and COVID-19 protocol.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis starting for Dallas on Saturday in place of Dorian Finney-Smith (illness)

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis has been upgraded to available and will start against Utah with Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Porzingis' Saturday projection includes 23.3 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Dallas
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis Returns for Mavs Christmas Game vs. Jazz

After missing two consecutive games with what the Dallas Mavericks listed as “toe soreness,” Kristaps Porzingis will make his return to action on Christmas night as his shorthanded team takes on the Utah Jazz. The Jazz, who gave the biggest point differential in the NBA, are currently 13.5-point...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Remains out Monday

Bullock (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Monday against the Trail Blazers. Bullock will miss a fifth straight game due to the league's health and safety protocols. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against the Kings.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line. 2021 Christmas Day NBA picks, best bets from model on 46-23 roll

The Dallas Mavericks are yet another team dealing with the loss of several players due to COVID-19 protocols, and will be short-handed when they take on the Utah Jazz in a key Western Conference matchup as part of the NBA schedule for Christmas night. The Mavericks (15-16) have seven players listed as out due to health and safety protocols, including MVP candidate Luka Doncic, and one of their top players, Kristaps Porzingis (toe), is questionable. Dallas has struggled of late, losing 102-95 to Milwaukee on Thursday, and has dropped three of four. The Jazz (22-9), first in the Northwest Division, have won two in a row, including a 128-116 win over Minnesota on Thursday. Utah leads the all-time series 104-75.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jordan Clarkson Breaks Kristaps Porzingis Ankles

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson was in the giving mood during the Utah Jazz Christmas Day game against the Dallas Mavericks, giving Kristaps Porzingis an unwanted crossover early in the second quarter. Clarkson turned heads and ankles when he crossed over the Mavericks big man with a pretty...
NBA
NBA

