Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out again Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks are yet another team dealing with the loss of several players due to COVID-19 protocols, and will be short-handed when they take on the Utah Jazz in a key Western Conference matchup as part of the NBA schedule for Christmas night. The Mavericks (15-16) have seven players listed as out due to health and safety protocols, including MVP candidate Luka Doncic, and one of their top players, Kristaps Porzingis (toe), is questionable. Dallas has struggled of late, losing 102-95 to Milwaukee on Thursday, and has dropped three of four. The Jazz (22-9), first in the Northwest Division, have won two in a row, including a 128-116 win over Minnesota on Thursday. Utah leads the all-time series 104-75.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO