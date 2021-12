REPORT: WENDY WILLIAMS' SON TOLD HER HE 'WILL NOT BE IN HER LIFE UNTIL SHE GETS HELP': According to The Jasmine Brand, Wendy Williams' 21-year-old son Kevin gave her an ultimatum. A source close to the family claimed that Kevin said he “would not be in her life” unless she got help. The source said, “Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained. He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself.” The source continued, “Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.'”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO