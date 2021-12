Spider-Man: No Way Home finally delivered one iconic Marvel line in the MCU. *Spoilers follow for the latest Spidey adventure!* Well, for all the fans that were hoping for a return to "core" Spider-Man principles should be over the moon. Aunt May actually tells Peter Parker that "With great power comes great responsibility" during No Way Home. Now, sadly that came right before she died in a massively affecting scene between Marisa Tomei and Tom Holland. The Wall-Crawler actually has to sacrifice a ton over the course of his film. But, his moral backbone becomes those words (With some slight nudges in the right direction from certain allies from the past.) Things are set up for Peter Parker to be a more "traditional" Spider-Man going forward. A lot of people are pumped to see where Spider-Man will be going next.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO