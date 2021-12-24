ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Rapid COVID tests hard to find leading up to holiday travel

By WPTV - Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many people are looking to get tested for coronavirus before they go on their holiday trips many are facing a big problem, being able to get one. Yari Vargas came to the COVID-19 testing site in the Wellington municipal complex Thursday after feeling sick. Vargas said she was told to...

