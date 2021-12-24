CDC Releases Updated Healthcare Worker Isolation and Quarantine Guidance to Prepare for Anticipated Increase in Omicron Cases

As the Omicron COVID variant begins spreading across the country there have been 3 additional cases reported in Boston according to the Boston Public Health Commission. All three were described as “young adults” that experienced mild symptoms and have not required hospitalization according to the BPHC report. None of the three were fully vaccinated. The addition of the three recent positive Omicron COVID variant tests brings the Massachusetts total to four. The first positive test in the state was a female in her 20s who tested positive earlier this month. According to officials, she was fully vaccinated.

