ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

RJ’s Best Bet: Minnesota Vikings +3.5 Against The Los Angeles Rams

By Brandon Truffa
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icgiE_0dUyMIH800
Photo: Jonathan Daniel

Today on Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell, RJ and AJ Hoffman preview Week 16 action of the NFL season, and give you their best bets. RJ’s best bet involves the Minnesota Vikings, who he believes will cover the spread against a hot and cold Rams team.

RJ Bell: “The Rams had a key game against Green Bay, and laid an egg. They really haven’t looked that impressive their last few games against Jacksonville Arizona, and especially on a weird Tuesday Night Game against the Seahawks. I’m still not buying into them, and the Vikings are reliable to cover the 3.5.”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Did Justin Jefferson throw Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer under the bus with red zone critique?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wants to be more aggressive in the red zone. Unfortunately for him, his quarterback doesn’t appear to agree with him. Following yet another frustrating loss for the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the opportunity to share some thoughts on how the offense might be able to improve. When speaking with media members after the game, Jefferson spoke about the Vikings’ red zone struggles.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after Christmas Day games, plus Week 16 outlook

Things are starting to get serious for the Cardinals. They lost their third consecutive game on Saturday night, this time by a score of 22-16 to the depleted Colts, and in the process have fallen out of first place in the NFC West. They could clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday, but it's fair to question the future of any team playing the way the Cardinals are during the stretch run.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: 3 Kirk Cousins replacements no one is talking about

Vikings fans are either just about or have been fed up with Kirk Cousins. If Minnesota wants to replace their QB, they don’t have to get Corral or Willis. You’d be hard-pressed to find a majority of Minnesota Vikings fans who believe that Kirk Cousins is taking them anywhere they’d like to go, namely anywhere close to the Super Bowl. While he can put up nice stats and perform well, his propensity for shrinking in primetime or in big moments has grown increasingly frustrating.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Bet#Seahawks#American Football#Minnesota Vikings 3 5#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

It’s a Cracked Rib for Kirk Cousins

At some point in the Minnesota Vikings 17-9 win in Week 15, Kirk Cousins was hurt by a Chicago Bears defender — probably Viking killer, Akiem Hicks. Cousins showed up on Minnesota’s first tentative injury report with a rib ailment. On Thursday, details became more precise, indicating Cousins fractured a rib.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Rams at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Los Angeles Rams is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-7 after Week 16 if they knock off the 10-4 Rams, who are fighting for an NFC West title. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose their...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Performance Today

Even though the Rams are currently winning against the Vikings, it’s had little to do with Matthew Stafford. Stafford has had his worst game of the season thus far and has thrown three interceptions in three quarters. He also has barely completed 50% of his passes. His first interception...
NFL
fox9.com

Vikings lack energy in 30-23 loss to Rams, NFC Playoff chances fade

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings entered Sunday’s game against the L.A. Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium in control of their destiny for the NFC Playoffs. Win out, and you’re in. After Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Rams, that’s no longer the case as the Vikings fell out of...
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: Betting odds, lines, start time and how to watch

Rams (-3, 49) at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m. PST, FOX. The next two weeks are going to be interesting for the Rams. They’ll face desperate opponents in the Vikings and Baltimore Ravens and have to travel long distances for those games. The Vikings are clinging to the final wild-card...
NFL
Whittier Daily News

Live postgame updates: Rams beat Minnesota Vikings

The Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 on Sunday Dec. 26. Keep it here for live postgame updates and stats. Follow reporter Kevin Modesti and subscribe for Rams updates all season long.Sign up for the Horn Blasts Rams newsletter.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

6K+
Followers
778
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy