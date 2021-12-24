RJ’s Best Bet: Minnesota Vikings +3.5 Against The Los Angeles Rams
Today on Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell, RJ and AJ Hoffman preview Week 16 action of the NFL season, and give you their best bets. RJ’s best bet involves the Minnesota Vikings, who he believes will cover the spread against a hot and cold Rams team.
RJ Bell: “The Rams had a key game against Green Bay, and laid an egg. They really haven’t looked that impressive their last few games against Jacksonville Arizona, and especially on a weird Tuesday Night Game against the Seahawks. I’m still not buying into them, and the Vikings are reliable to cover the 3.5.”
