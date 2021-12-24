ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizons by Stephen Martin

 3 days ago

Full of inspired, fiery conviction, saxophonist Stephen Martin channels the Kansas City jazz ecosystem that nurtured his professional and musical development on ‘High Plains,’ his second album as a leader. Teaming with the virtuosic...

Michael Eckroth Group: Plena

Michael Eckroth had clear goals in mind for this project—"to create music that was lyrical, modern, true to its Afro-Latin roots, but never purist in its approach"—and he's accomplished his mission with gusto. Through Plena, this Grammy-nominated pianist/composer delivers a program of original music that, while acknowledging folkloric traditions, doesn't buy into their formal strictures and structures. Instead, Eckroth deals in forward-thinking offshoots and branch realities that beautifully extend on—and past—those points.
Each Step by Nathan Borton

With a fat, warm tone threading through the jazz cymbal groove with poetic patience, guitarist Nathan Borton celebrates his Midwest musical inspirations - particularly Grant Green & Wes Montgomery - with blues-drenched lines & rhythms on this, his debut recording. Along with jazz masters Xavier Davis on piano, bassist Rodney Whitaker, drummer Keith Hall, and the front line of saxophonist Diego Rivera & bass trombonist Chris Glassman, we don’t just hear a tribute to evergreen jazz guitar purism, but rather a complete, satisfying journey through the rich tradition of straight-ahead jazz. From the hard swinging "Milestones," or Tin Pan Alley classics such as "Just One of Those Things," through five originals from Borton and his mentor/producer Randy Napoleon, we discover a young talent with a deep wellspring of ideas and a penchant for surprising musical moments.
Carolyn Lee Jones

She always wanted to be a singer and has proven that a “second act” is possible!. Bursting on to the music scene full time October 2008 Miss Jones hasn't looked back! Carolyn Lee Jones’s influences and choices of genre are as broad as her vocal styling is rich. With influences ranging from Julie London, Anita O’Day and Shirley Horn to, Diana Krall and Laura Nyro, Carolyn Lee Jones is a melodic jazz-pop singer stylist who loves both jazz and modern music. An eclectic repertoire includes; beautiful renditions of the familiar standards from the Great American Songbook, vintage pop songs into the jazz context and new music.
Jazz Musician of the Day: Larry Willis

All About Jazz is celebrating Larry Willis' birthday today!. Pianist Larry Willis has had an important and distinguished 40-year career in jazz. Since making his recording debut on Jackie McLean’s landmark 1965 album “Right Now!,” the New York-born Willis has played everything from free jazz to fusion to rock while performing as a valued sideman with such jazz titans as Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Morgan, Cannonball Adderley, Art Blakey and Woody Shaw.
Bobby Watson
Joe Henderson
Gaga, Bennett, The Count, Presidents: Harold Jones Drums Across History

The key to backing vocalists is to stay out of their way, and most importantly not step on any words. When Tony Bennett stepped past the twilight of Alzheimer's onto the stage of Radio City Music Hall in New York City in August 2021, drummer Harold Jones was there ready for him, as he had been for Bennett over the past seventeen years, in a friendship going back to 1968. Lady Gaga, the popstar recreated as a jazz singer and Bennett's partner on two Columbia albums, Cheek to Cheek in 2014 and this year's Love for Sale, both also with Jones, would join them. Bennett summoned the music from the shadows, turned on as if by a light switch, and sang.
Tangent 7 by Ben Thomas (US)

Coming from a rich career as a jazz vibraphonist and composer, Ben Thomas found himself enthralled by the sounds and history of tango music, first as a dancer and then as an avid student of the bandoneon. Through his fifteen-year journey, Thomas took trips to Buenos Aires to hear & study with the masters, eventually finding his own voice in the music and performing widely. With ‘Eternal Aporia,’ Thomas presents the debut recording of his Tango trio with clarinetist Eric Likkel and bassist Steve Schermer, exploring tango through its encounters with new times and new influences. Following the lead of some of the leaders of the current scene in Buenos Aires, such as Diego Schissi and Exequiel Mantega, Thomas builds his intricate pieces combining rhythmic intensity with lush harmonies, whimsy, and an emphasis on storytelling. “Ben is a great composer, and an energetic performer who knows how deep music can go.” - Jovino Santos Neto.
Celebrating Origin Records at All About Jazz

Presenting well over 200 Origin Records and OA2 Records songs for your listening pleasure. Origin Records is a Seattle-based independent jazz label, run for musicians by musicians. Their expansive catalog over sibling labels Origin & OA2 Records, covers a wide range of jazz from an international collection of 370 artists. All About Jazz interviewed the founders John Bishop and Matt Jorgensen in 2018 and you can read their story here.
Stephen Thompson

It can be hard to tease out commonalities in any given best-of-the-year list; after all, the primary commonality they share is that one irrelevant stray speck in an unfeeling universe singled them out for praise at the same time. But this particular speck was endlessly moved by the vast well of empathy these works contain, whether they tell untold stories (Jazmine Sullivan), grow from their pain (Arooj Aftab, Emily Scott Robinson, Madi Diaz, Cassandra Jenkins, Allison Russell, et al) or, like Bo Burnham, merely indulge in "the quiet comprehending of the ending of it all."
Michael Robinson: A Parrot Sipping Tea

Over the past several years, composer and keyboardist Michael Robinson has delved deep into the South Asian musical traditions. Using his own invention, the Meruvina, he creates, digitally enhanced, soundscapes filled with mysticism and spirituality. On A Parrot Sipping Tea he continues his explorations in the form of a singular interpretation of the traditional Indian raga, with its four segments.
Harris wins Horizon Award

Jamie Harris, a graduate student in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a Horizon Award for Emerging Artists as part of Ascend 2021, the National Black Arts Festival. Based in Atlanta, National Black Arts is the oldest multidisciplinary arts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Steve Million: What I Meant to Say

Steve Million, thoughtful, well established, and prolific, has recorded another elegant outing to complement his Jazz Words (Origin, 2021). No vocalist this time, but some old friends from his Kansas City days who combine to produce a wonderfully reflective entry. Million's compositions—and they are all his—are stylish and distinctive. "Open...
Amos Gillespie: Unstructured Time for Jazz Septet

Chicago-based composer/educator/alto saxophonist Amos Gillespie's CD, Unstructured Time, employs a variety of time signatures but is anything but unstructured—in fact, the opposite may reasonably be opined, as taut structure is clearly front and center on the album's four instrumental and five vocal numbers. In other words, "unstructured" in Gillespie's lexicon bears absolutely no resemblance to "free" jazz but refers instead to the struggle to find structure and balance in an environment wherein one is constantly bombarded with negative messages and stimuli.
A Soulful Serving of Big John Patton, Philly platters from Sonic Liberation Front, Johnathan Blake & more

This week, a soulful serving of Hammond B3 platters from Big John Patton to Gloria Coleman and Shirley Scott. New releases form Philly's Sonic Liberation Front, drummer Johnathan Blake and a Nobel Force from Jazzmeia Horn. All platters come with two sides. Welcome friends and neighbors to The Jazz Continuum. Old, new, in, out... wherever the music takes us. Each week, we will explore the elements of jazz from a historical perspective.
My take on the best jazz recordings of 2021

‘Tis the season for the outpouring of Top 10 lists, and their many variations, for jazz, world events, etc. The jazz lists tend to have a lot of variation depending on the individual reviewer's personal tastes, as well as what he or she listened to during the year.* Bottom line, all are extremely subjective.
Earl MacDonald: Consecrated

The searching spirit that drives the work of composer and pianist Earl MacDonald is both a reflection on musical curiosity and, to a deeper extent, a statement of faith. Bringing both of those identity-shaping aspects to the fore like never before, MacDonald uses Consecrated to work toward a higher purpose. Reshaping and resetting a series of traditional hymns in sophisticated yet accessible fashion, he conveys the core values of his Christian beliefs—love, kindness, charity—with class and creative purpose.
Fit As A Fiddle: How The Violin Helped Shape Jazz, Part 1

The early jazz bands, if you look at pictures of them, were string bands largely. You know, there was a violin and a banjo and then maybe a tuba covering the bass part. And gradually, the violin got edged out as the bands got louder. Part One—That was then...
Luis Vicente Trio: Chanting In The Name Of

All-world jazz man, world music maker and fierce improvisational drummer Hamid Drake penned venerating liners for this album led by the always in demand Portuguese trumpeter Luis Vicente and his trio. And Drake's correlations with estimable Sufi mystic and teacher Hazrat Inayat Khan's view that music is life, and a means of discovery that parallels the harmony of the entire universe among relationships with nature and other pleasurable perceptions is spot on. Hence, the trio attains a symbiosis, rooted in the free zone along with understated melodies, intricately executed maneuvers and bold outbreaks amid a flock of broadly envisioned spatial characteristics to complement heartfelt moments and vigorous interplay.
Nick Maclean: Can You Hear Me?

Pianist Nick Maclean plays in his comfort zones with his ensemble work in the funkified electric jazz group Snaggle, and in his New York City-style, Herbie Hancock-influenced modern jazz group, the Nick Maclean Quartet. But the solo format—at least in the recording studio—is new territory to him. Undaunted by the prospect, he offers up a double CD of solo piano music, Can You Hear Me?.
Judith Nijland

Judith is a jazz singer and composer. She likes to create stories and songs. And her concerts are little journeys with food for thought and a lasting smile. Judith is music. Starting at a young age she participated in talent shows with her own songs. The piano at home is often played and used for private try outs and classical lessons. After graduating in Greek and Latin, Judith studied Jazz at the Royal Conservatory in the Hague. She now mainly focusses on writing her own material and creating new versions of old songs. Jazz remains her true love.
Ten Ka: Sonic Geometry - Structures, Patterns And Forms

Ten Ka means "fire of the sky" in Japanese. It's the project of composer and multi-instrumentalist Deniss Pashkevich, who is one of the leading figures on the Latvian jazz scene. Some see him purely as part of the John Coltrane tradition but this is not the whole story. While Pashkevich definitely is an adherent of Coltrane's spirituality, nevertheless he goes to different directions, expressing his own ideas within acoustic and electronic soundscapes.
