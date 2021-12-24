ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time does Costco close on Christmas Eve 2021?

By Christopher Burch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Christmas Eve 2021 is Friday, Dec. 24. Costco is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to shopping for food in bulk, but will you be able to...

FanSided

McDonalds Christmas hours: Is McDonald’s open on Christmas?

Grandma’s place is three hours away on a good day. Now it’s Christmas, and the weather looks bad. So it’s probably going to take longer. The car is full of hungry people and the topic of food keeps coming up more and more often. On the horizon, you see the two gold archers. No, it’s not a McDowell’s, it’s a McDonald’s. Maybe the last opportunity to get everyone some food before the trip really gets going.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Is Starbucks open on Christmas Day 2021?

Christmas will be celebrated this year on Saturday, Dec. 25. Starbucks is a favorite among coffee lovers, but will you be able to caffeine boost on Christmas (12/25/2021)?. Starbucks will be open on Christmas. However, store hours vary by location so guests should ultimately check with their local Starbucks. Are...
RETAIL
Syracuse.com

Walmart store hours: When does Walmart close on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping?

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What time does Walmart close on Christmas Eve? We’ve got your Walmart store hours for the 2021 holidays. Most stores are closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), so if you need to do last-minute holiday shopping, Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) is your last chance. Be prepared, though — many retailers will close early Christmas Eve, and some items may be hard to find.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NJ.com

What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day 2021?

Christmas Day 2021 is Saturday, Dec. 25. It is a federal holiday, meaning not all stores and businesses are open. Below is a roundup of everything you need to know about which grocery stores are open and closed on the holiday. Are grocery stores open on Christmas Day 2020?. Most...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Chicago

Last Minute shoppers Head To Stores During Christmas Rush

CHICAGO (CBS) – People are expected to spend more on presents this year compared to last year. That’s the prediction from the National Retail Federation. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra is keeping an eye on how Chicago’s holiday shopping is shaping up. Shoppers have a little less than an hour to get their last-minute shopping done, and what says Christmas like last-minute shopping. Marissa: “why today?? why wait til today? Melissa Hernandez: “We’re last minute.” Jhanari Marshall: “We’re so last minute.” Whether it’s on the Magnificent Mile or outside the Macy’s on state, the hopeful shoppers are easy to spot — just look at their hands. “Someone’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Airline Delays Leave Homesick Travelers Waiting At DIA On Christmas Eve

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of flights were canceled across the country on Christmas Eve. Worker shortages suffered by airlines like United and Delta left thousands of passengers scrambling to get home. (credit: CBS) Even the successful reunions this year didn’t come without frustrations along the way. In addition to flights being canceled, the A-Line had to cancel a trip Friday evening due to a lack of staff. It’s a federal requirement to have a second crew member on board. The Muser family spent Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport, anxiously waiting for the tenth member of their family to arrive. Even the...
DENVER, CO
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Restaurant owner has suffered THOUSANDS of cancellations after originally being fully booked on Christmas Eve and is down to just a 'handful' of bookings in what should be busiest week of the year

A restaurant owner who has seen thousands of customers cancel their Christmas Eve bookings has said she has been left with a 'handful' of reservations on what should be her businesses' busiest week of the year. Natalie Isaac runs restaurant chain Bar 44 with her two brothers in Bristol, and...
RESTAURANTS
