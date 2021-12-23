ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community pays respects to Ofc. Goodwin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany StarMed COVID-19 testers won't be going home for Christmas. Some shoppers wait until the last minute to get gifts for Christmas. Some say they needed to stop by officer's memorial before starting holiday celebrations. StarMed sees long lines at west Charlotte COVID-19 testing clinic...

spectrumnews1.com

Mayfield volunteers, Minnesota family pay respects to courthouse memorial

MAYFIELD, Ky. — The memorial at the Mayfield courthouse depicts lives lost in the deadly tornado that ripped through Mayfield a week ago. Rain or shine it continues to be a place of solemnness and a place for people of the community and volunteers to pay their respects. The Riemer family who is originally from Rochester, Minnesota spent five days volunteering with Samaritan's Purse and paid their respects at the courthouse memorial in Mayfield before heading home.
Orlando Sentinel

Christmas prayers answered for some air travelers at Orlando airport, not others as COVID infections rise

As COVID infections soared to near record levels and holiday flights were grounded, Rebecca Hunter figured she’d need wings and prayer if her extended family of 11 was going to make it to Orlando from California and Utah in time for a cruise she began planning more than a year ago. ”I prayed a whole lot,” said Hunter, 49, of Utah “I prayed no one got COVID. I prayed no one’s flight got ...
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
BBC

Covid: One of the sickest patients home for Christmas

Andrew Watts was described as one of the sickest Covid patients that doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital had seen. The 40-year-old black cab driver from Bexley, south-east London, began feeling ill last Christmas and returned a positive lateral flow test result on Boxing Day. Mr Watts was admitted to the...
The Independent

Utah student resting with family after ‘miraculous’ rescue, parents say

The parents of Madelyn Allen, who was rescued this week after failing to return from a meeting with a man she met on an app, have expressed their gratitude for the public’s help in bringing their daughter home.Taunya and Jonathan Allen released a statement to The Independent through a spokeswoman, who said the family was “resting and focusing on Maddie’s care and that of their other children.”“Words cannot express our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received,” the Allens stated. “We are eternally grateful for Maddie’s miraculous return, for everyone who played a role in bringing her...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Hospitals Will Need To Postpone All Non-Essential Elective Procedures Starting Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Starting on Monday, hospitals in Massachusetts will need to postpone all non-essential elective procedures. Gov. Charlie Baker announced this change on Dec. 21. The state said the move should help free up hospital beds for patients who need them because of a recent surge in coronavirus cases. On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,040 new confirmed COVID cases, marking the third consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. Hospitals are also facing a staffing shortage due to the pandemic. Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members will be deployed to help the health care system on Monday as well. They will assist in “non-clinical” roles, such as transportation patients between facilities and inside hospitals, delivering food to patients, observing patients who may be at risk of harming themselves, and supporting security operations. Last week, DPH released a new mask advisory that recommends all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Omicron variant impacting Christmas Eve travel in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Both United and Delta airlines have canceled dozens of flights Friday due to many flight crews being sick with COVID-19. The spike in cases this week is causing staffing shortages and flight disruptions for these airlines because flight crews and people who run the operation are contracting COVID-19 and then having to quarantine for 10 days.
KWTX

College student ‘pays it forward’ to home community

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Toys and food were given away for free to dozens of families in Mexia. It was the second year the community rallied behind 22-year-old Davontre Henderson to put on a toy-and-food drive. Henderson is a native of the area and is currently a senior at Delta State University in Mississippi.
thelily.com

The big (and small) personal victories our readers are celebrating from 2021

Find this story and others like it in our twice-weekly newsletter, Lily Lines. Click here to sign up. Lilia Hadjiivanova doesn’t speak to her parents. It’s a devastating reality the 32-year-old is still trying to process, she said, and a far cry from the strong bond she once shared with them growing up in Bulgaria as an only child.
