Nearly 70 people attempting to cross the English Channel were brought to shore in Kent on Christmas Day.Shortly before 1.30am on Saturday, Border Force workers took a group of 67 people to Dover, in Kent, after an incident involving two small boats. The group were huddled in white blankets and were seen wearing blue surgical masks as they came to shore. French authorities also intercepted another boat on the same day, although the number of people on the third is unknown. Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, Tom Pursglove, said people should not be trying to cross the Channel,...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO