Chris Van Vliet Recalls Taking Chops From Tyler Breeze And Shawn Spears, Says He Was Bruised For a Week

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Van Vliet took some serious chops from Tyler Breeze And Shawn Spears in a video from 2020, and he recalled the incident in a recent interview. Van Vliet spoke with Fightful and discussed the video, which saw him get wrecked by 20 chops from the two. You can see the...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

411mania.com

Becky Lynch Appearing on Tonight’s TMZ Christmas Special

Becky Lynch’s appearance on TMZ’s Christmas special will air tonight. As previously noted, Lynch is set for the Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! described as “celebrities hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”. The show...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley’s Sons Tried Out

As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– As previously reported about a year back, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous meme-worthy cameo that showed her in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. The footage that showed her during the match has been edited out of the broadcast for the streaming archived version of the show. Now, it appears Britt Baker has reacted to the edit in response to a fan comment on her official Instagram Story (see the screenshot below).
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chops#Combat
411mania.com

WWF Superstars of Wrestling (1.17.1987) Review

-Your hosts are Vince McMahon, Bruno Sammartino, and Jesse Ventura. -The big moment, as Ricky Steamboat returns from the injury. Steamboat suckers O into going for a dive and then dodging it. Steamboat goes for the arm. O gets a powerslam for a near-fall as Randy Savage drops in to let us know he’s not even bothering to watch this match because Steamboat is so busted up that it’s obviously going to be a bad match.
WWE
411mania.com

Fuego Del Sol, QT Marshall Dispute Report That Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Like Interacting With AEW Locker Room

– A number of AEW workers and talents have taken to Twitter to dispute a PWTorch audio update report from Wade Keller (via WrestlingNews.co) making mention of AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes. Keller reported that while CM Punk has isolated himself by having his own locker room in AEW, Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller indicated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Kevin Owens

During his WWE career, Kevin Owens won the NXT Championship once, the Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Previously, he had taken the satisfaction of winning numerous titles in several independent federations such as Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo. * Jamie Noble and Petey...
WWE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
411mania.com

Kevin’s Top 500 Matches Of The 2010s (#160 – 151)

160. Hirooki Goto vs. Tomohiro Ishii – NJPW G1 Climax 25 8/9/15. Since I began watching New Japan Pro Wrestling, two guys that are almost always a guarantee for a good to great match are Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii. So when I looked at the G1 Climax schedule and saw they were going to main event a show in the Korakuen Hall, I was stoked. They went out and, for 17:11, showed that they belonged in a top spot with one intense battle. I really enjoyed their chemistry together as things just clicked between them. Ishii is one of my favorite sellers in all of wrestling, which he got to showcase here. Goto, the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion and with a win over IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, looked to have a ton of confidence. While both men are versatile enough to work different styles, they went strong style here, which is their strong suit. The action was stiff, the crowd was hot, the exchanges were great and the near falls were believable. There were multiple times where I noticed my jaw was hanging because they just went so hard. Goto won in yet another performance that proves he deserves a higher spot in New Japan. I believe I underrated this the first time around.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Reacts to Missing House Show: ‘Merry COVID Christmas!’

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his missing tonight’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday after the New York City show changed its main event from a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship to a steel cage match between Edge and Kevin Owens.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 12.26.21: Drew McIntyre Takes on Sheamus, More

WWE held a live event in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight and more. As Wrestling Inc notes, the original main event of a six-man tag match was changed due to Roman Reigns not being at the arena. You can see the results below:
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Van Vliet Talks About Being The Announcer For The Wrestling Code Video Game

In an interview with Fightful, Chris Van Vliet spoke about being scanned to be the announcer for the upcoming console video game The Wrestling Code. Here are highlights:. On being part of the video game: “I am gonna be the ring announcer. So I’ve got a lot of names, weights, hometowns, all kinds of stuff that I’m going to read. We haven’t started worrying yet. I think that they’re worrying about the nuts and bolts of all this. But they did do a render of what my character’s going to look like and they sent it to me, and I went, ‘Man, that’s pretty cool.’
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Taking Some Me Time Due to CM Punk ‘Ducking’ Him, Miro Turns 36

– MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:
WWE
411mania.com

Scotty Riggs on Teaming With Buff Bagwell, American Males’ Split

Scotty Riggs recently looked back on his team with Buff Bagwell as the American Males in WCW, as well as their split. Riggs was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and discussed the team and eventual split when Bagwell joined the nWo. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Events in Madison Square Garden, Tampa

WWE is beginning its holiday tour with shows in Madison Square Garden and Tampa, Florida tonight, and the cards are available. You can see the lineups below for the shows, with PWInsider reporting that there may be changes to the MSG card due to the COVID-19 positive tests earlier in the week:
WWE

