More than $15.77 million invested in local orgs to address effects of flooding, rising sea levels and extreme weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — More than $24 million in grants, including $15.77 million locally, is being invested in local government organizations across the Commonwealth to address the effects of recurrent flooding, rising sea levels and extreme weather.

“With this second round of awards, Virginia continues its efforts to combat flooding — the most common and costly natural hazard we face,” said Governor Northam. “The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will provide an estimated $75 million a year to improve the resilience of our Commonwealth, including targeted funding for Virginia’s most vulnerable and underserved communities. This funding is only possible because of our participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which continues to lower costs for families facing severe weather and frequent floods.”

As part of the second round of grants, 22 local government organizations will receive grants to build capacity, plan, and begin projects to address the effects of flooding.

This year the Community Flood Preparedness Fund has provided more than $32.3M in funding to local communities, with more than 72 percent of all funding going to low-income geographic areas.

Grants are financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI. RGGI is a collaborative effort among Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector, while also driving economic growth.

“Virginia’s efforts to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative are paying off,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Ann Jennings. “The Community Flood Preparedness Fund is helping Virginia address the threat of floods caused by a warming climate.”

As the first southern state to join RGGI, Virginia is expected to generate more than $1 billion for energy efficiency and flood protection projects.

“The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will be critical to implementing future projects associated with the Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan,” added Ann C. Phillips, Special Assistant to the Governor for Coastal Adaptation and Protection.

Local groups and projects that received grant funding are as follows:

Big Bethel Blueway; Albany Drive at Big Bethel Road , City of Hampton | $3,008,500

, City of Hampton | $3,008,500 Sunset Creek Urban Channel Naturalization Project , City of Hampton | $2,022,143

, City of Hampton | $2,022,143 Billy Woods Canal , City of Hampton | $291,850

, City of Hampton | $291,850 Lake Hampton and North Armistead Avenue , City of Hampton | $3,841,544

, City of Hampton | $3,841,544 Resilience Plan Development and Training , Isle of Wight County | $68,026

, Isle of Wight County | $68,026 Master Plan Development, Stormwater, Floodplain, Resilience and Climate Change Managemen t, City of Newport News | $4,926,063

t, City of Newport News | $4,926,063 Watershed Master Plan Study and Purchase of Flood Sensors , City of Norfolk | $315,000

, City of Norfolk | $315,000 Stormwater Project -South Birdneck Road between Hughes Avenue and Sea Street , City of Virginia Beach | $1,925,000

