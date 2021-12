It's the holiday season, and no matter what you celebrate, this time of year is packed with time spent with loved ones. One might think that that means more time to watch movies, but families come in all shapes and sizes, so it's not always easy to find content that is enjoyable for everyone while also being appropriate for all ages. Luckily, the world of anime has quite a few options for those of us looking for fun cartoons to watch with family in the downtime of holiday celebrations - here's a few ideas in that direction.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO