South Korea's government says it will pardon ex-President Park Geun-hye, who is serving time for corruption

Cambodia’s ruling party has endorsed the current prime minister’s son as the future leader of the country.The central committee of the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), which has ruled the southeast country for a long time, unanimously voted to endorse 69-year-old Hun Sen’s eldest son 44-year-old Hun Manet as the “future prime minister” of the country.Hun Sen has been in power for almost 37 years in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders.Hun Sen had, earlier this month, defended dynastic politics and endorsed his son as the future leader of the country.“I announce today that I support my...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO