America’s Frontline Doctors, an organization that has been widely criticized for spreading false information about Covid-19 vaccines and advocating for potentially dangerous replacements, is expanding. According to a newsletter the group sent to its supporters last week, “AFLDS is opening its first medical clinic in the coming months, with many more planned shortly after.” The email includes a link to forms that can be filled out by doctors and nurses who want to work with AFLDS, and pharmacists who want to fill prescriptions for unproven Covid-19 medications, so they can become part of the AFLDS network.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO