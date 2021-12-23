ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're Looking Forward to It' - Ezri Konsa Fires Warning to Chelsea Ahead of Boxing Day Fixture

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has fired a warning at Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea to prepare well for their Boxing Day clash, as the Birmingham-based side are full of confidence.

Under new manager Steven Gerrard, Villa have won four of their last six games, with their only two losses coming to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have drawn their last two league encounters to Wolves and Everton.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the official Aston Villa website, Konsa revealed what the attitude in the Villa camp is like ahead of their clash with the Blues.

“We know Chelsea haven’t been doing too well and they haven’t got the results they’ve wanted. We’ll look at that, see where we can hurt them and look to get the three points.

“They’re a top side – everyone knows that. They’re in the top three and fighting to win the Premier League, so we know they’ve got a lot of good players.

“But so do we, and last season when they came to Villa Park, we beat them 2-1. We’re looking forward to it.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Manager Steven Gerrard has also stressed that his players should be 'confident' ahead of the clash.

“The players should be confident," he told the official Aston Villa website, "they should have loads of belief heading into a really busy schedule.

"All the players need to be ready and hopefully we can continue to post some positive results for our supporters."

The Independent

Steven Gerrard to miss next two Aston Villa games after positive Covid test

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard will miss the club’s next two Premier League games after testing positive for Covid-19, the club have announced.Gerrard will not be in the dugout for the Boxing Day clash at home to Chelsea or Tuesday’s trip to Leeds The club said in a statement: “Aston Villa can confirm head coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.”Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 25, 2021Villa’s meeting with Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive coronavirus tests among the squad. Read More The stars celebrate – Christmas Day sporting socialNewcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at SharksFormer England captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Chelsea head to Aston Villa this evening knowing they cannot afford to concede any further ground in the Premier League title race. Thomas Tuchel’s depleted squad endured frustrating back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves and now find themselves six points adrift of leaders Manchester City. FOLLOW LIVE: Aston Villa vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesTaking all three points against Villa will be no easy task, though, with the club transformed since Steven Gerrard’s arrival. Villa have won four of their six league games since Gerrard’s took the reins, with their only defeats coming against City and Liverpool. Here is...
Tribal Football

Chelsea striker Lukaku warns Man City: We're the hunters now

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku says their title bid is back on track after victory at Aston Villa. Lukaku, 28, headed home his first league goal since September to help the Blues claim a precious win at Villa Park, moving them level on points with Liverpool and six behind leaders Manchester City.
Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named his favourite moment of the year, and his answer will surprise nobody. There have been many highlights including lifting the UEFA Champions League & UEFA Super Cup in the year. And speaking to ChelseaFCW, Tuchel has named the Champions League triumph as his...
Yardbarker

How Chelsea Have Fared in Boxing Day Fixtures From 2016-Present

With Chelsea's upcoming Premier League Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa on the horizon, it's only right to take a look at how the west London side have fared on their 26 December fixtures in the past. Taking a look back at their fixtures from the last five seasons, from...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku returns to the fore at perfect moment to reignite Chelsea’s title charge

Much of the discussion around Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has been about how he fits in a rigid system. After inspiring a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, the question to ask was whether he needs to.He is an out-and-out striker by the modern definition, but Lukaku’s qualities lie beyond the traditional expectations of a marksman. His awareness of space and those around him, coupled with a sharp tactical mind are qualities that confirmed to Thomas Tuchel, and thus also Chelsea’s power brokers, that handing over £97.5million to Inter Milan for his signature was worth it.Four months in, with 12...
