Uncle calls for cease-fire in Memphis after 9-year-old niece hit by stray bullet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is calling for a cease-fire on New Year’s Eve following the accidental shooting of his niece.

The 9-year-old was hit by a stray bullet over the weekend.

The girl’s family is calling for people to put down their guns.

The little girl’s uncle is challenging people across the city to put down their guns from New Year’s Eve to January 2nd.

He said he’s trying to save lives during a time when many celebrate the new year by randomly firing guns into the air.

“I’m angry. And I’m not just angry because it’s mine. I’m angry because it’s the children period,” said the girl’s grandmother Sheila Tucker.

Journey McCland is a typical 9- year-old girl. She enjoys singing, gymnastics, cheering. Activities that now hang in the balance.

“The doctor said she won’t cheer anymore. Ain’t buying it because my savior says he’s in control,” said Tucker. Journee’s grandma Sheila Tucker said the little girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet while at a friend’s house over the weekend.

“They found the bullet. It ricocheted, a piece of it. And it hit her in the head. It’s still there,” said Tucker. Tucker said that’s because removing the bullet could cause more damage. She credits the girl’s hair for giving her a fighting chance.

“If her hair hadn’t been as thick as it is. I believe she would have bled out and died, but her hair saved her life,” said Tucker.

Journee is one of more than 140 kids who have been treated for gunshot wounds at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“We’re trying to get people to put these guns down for the safety of people. Children, elderly, innocent bystanders,” said Journee’s uncle Bruce Tucker.

To do so, Tucker is calling on everyone to put their guns down for 72 hours, from the 31st to the 2nd.

“All the big homies, it’s your time to talk to the little homies. Get them to put the guns down,” Tucker said. “Bullets go up. Gravity pulls everything down super fast.”

In 2021 alone, Memphis Police said 27 children died violently. And Thursday, the city broke the homicide record set in 2020.

“The city is tired of it. I’m tired of it. Journee was the last straw for me. I’ve been trying to get guns down, said Tucker.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.