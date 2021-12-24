ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Moore: Why I’m leaving vegan milk and cookies for Santa

By Heather Moore, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
News-Virginian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m leaving vegan milk and cookies out for Santa on Christmas Eve. The jolly ol’ chap cares about animals and the environment, after all, and even encourages his elves to observe Veganuary. Santa’s up on all the latest trends, so I bet he’d ask for oat milk if his visit wasn’t...

newsvirginian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salem News Online

Cookies with Santa 2.0

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and The Grinch were all in town for a stop at Crestview Elementary over the weekend. The ESC’s Learning is Cool After School program coordinator, Amy Gladman organized Cookies with Santa 2.0 again this year. Children and their families were invited to walk the halls of the building to grab a goodie from the cookie tables, visit with Santa, and partake in activities including a photo session. The holiday event has become a district staple with children and families looking forward to the activities each year. Gladman, Program Coordinator, enjoys grabbing a cookie from the cookie table with first grader Rowan Kline. (Submitted photo)
FOOD & DRINKS
rimonthly.com

Cheer Up Santa With Boozy Milk and Cookies by Rhody Purveyors

Baby Cheeks cookies and Thicc cookies, Feed the Cheeks, Providence, feedthecheeks.com. Decorated sugar cookies, Anna Lee Bakes, instagram.com/annaleebakes. Housemade Horchata featuring ISCO’s Structural Vodka and Busy Bee featuring ISCO’S Patina Bourbon Barrel Aged Gin with a candied ginger garnish, both by the Industrious Spirit Company, Providence, iscospirits.com. Winter...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Santafe New Mexican.com

Cookies that are (almost) too good to leave for Santa

There is just something about holiday cookies. The kids want to hang out with me in the kitchen, which is one of my all-time favorite things, and there are always plenty to share with neighbors and friends. In the midst of whatever is happening outside, the momentary bliss of warm...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Dairy Cows#Oat Milk#Food Drink#Santa
coolcleveland.com

VIDEO: Vegan Christmas Cookies with Our Junior Chefs

Tis season for holiday treats! And just because you’re Vegan doesn’t mean you have to sit this year out. Tune in to the latest episode of Veganish for fun and easy Vegan Christmas cookie recipes that can even be done with the little ones. Vegan and miss eggnog? Then you’ll especially want to check out this episode to see if the ladies of Veganish were able to “veganize” eggnog too! View the video here.
RECIPES
vegnews.com

Vegan & Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

These one-bowl gingerbread cookies from HealthyGirl Kitchen blog are primed and ready for decorating with your favorite vegan icing, sprinkles, and adornments. In a large mixing bowl, combine flaxseed and water and let sit for a few minutes until thickened. Add applesauce, molasses, almond butter, coconut sugar, spices, and baking soda and whisk until combined. Add flour to bowl and stir with a wooden spoon.
RECIPES
Times-Journal

Santa-approved Christmas cookies

Baking cookies at Christmastime is a popular pastime for many people. And giving cookies to neighbors and friends, a gesture of generosity and hospitality, is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years. Gingerbread men were found on the royal table during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, and Linzer cookies, with origins dating back to 17th century Austria, are made with almond flour and filled with jam or preserves. A tin of Christmas cookies is a perfect hostess gift, and every Christmas buffet table deserves a large platter of homemade cookies. One day last week my coworkers and I received a plate of freshly baked cookies from one of our fellow friends and coworkers, Shannon Pair. An amazing baker, Shannon prepared several varieties of cookies, and the thumbprint cookies and peanut butter almond bark clusters are two of the delicious cookies she made. Nothing is more delightful and appreciated as a plate of cookies this time of year, so bake some cookies to share with friends and family alike, but be sure to save a few for Santa, too.
FORT PAYNE, AL
wfxb.com

Where Did the Milk and Cookies for Santa Tradition Begin?

The American part of it dates to the 1930’s during the great depression. Parents wanted their children to show generosity and gratitude in hard times and it’s been continually passed down ever since. British and Australians show their love with sherry and mince pies and Swedish kids leave rice porridge. Americans however, will overload the jolly old elf with an estimated 300 to 336 million cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland.com

Why I’d make a horrible Santa: Stan Sinberg

NEW YORK -- Along with truck drivers and large shipping containers, this season stores and shopping malls are panicking over a shortage of Santa Clauses. Whether this is caused by a break in the long-white-beards-and-red-jumpsuits supply chain, or the overall worker revolt against paltry wages I can’t say, but nonetheless, Christmas is in peril!
LIFESTYLE
theadvocate.com

I Eat La.: Santa is going to love these figgy hazelnut cookies

In a couple of short days, Christmas will have come and gone. The annual scramble of shopping, entertaining and braving the holiday traffic will have ended. But first, there's still time to bake one more batch of cookies. These Hazelnut Cookies with Fig Preserves taste like a warm hug from...
RECIPES
Food Network

Why I Ruin a Few Christmas Cookies Every Year

It’s my meaningful way to keep past holiday memories alive. Growing up, my siblings and I all knew Christmas was near when our kitchen counter became littered with pounds of butter, some neon red and green candied cherries, a battered wooden spoon and a slightly bent, round cookie cutter. Those simple items meant only one thing: It was time to make shortbread.
RECIPES
Clean Eating

Chef Stephanie Wright’s Soothing Vegan Golden Milk

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Time and time again, I have found the key to any challenge can be unlocked with food magic. To invoke the power of your inner agni or digestive fire, you can seek out the power warming ingredients such as fresh ginger and turmeric to ignite your internal flame. Adding the zest of an orange peel and the comfort of cardamom to a cooling almond milk helps tame the fire within while soothing the body, mind and spirit.
RECIPES
wfxb.com

Olive Garden Says You Can Leave Breadsticks for Santa Instead of Cookies

Olive Garden is giving customers a chance to order…and bake…the restaurant’s well-known breadsticks for the jolly old elf Christmas eve. The eatery says Santa is tired of cookies and now “breadsticks for Santa” can be ordered unbaked with instructions, several dipping sauces…and with a personal note you can leave for St. Nick.
RESTAURANTS
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
1420 WBSM

Why I Believe Santa’s Reindeer Can Fly

Have you read any of the messages the children send off to the North Pole every year? There were a lot of letters to Santa this year that asked not only for toys, but about his reindeer. The most common question was, "Santa, can reindeer really fly?" I believe, the...
CHRISTMAS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Beaumont Enterprise

I'm Not Vegan, But I Can't Stop Making These Exceptional Plant-Based Recipes

A couple years ago, I challenged myself to eat entirely plant-based meals for a month. That meant no yogurt, eggs, cheese, gelatin-laced foods—the works. Surely it wouldn't be that big of an adjustment, I told myself. After all, I'm already a vegetarian, and pasta is generally plant-based, right? (Right!) I would be fine.
RECIPES
Real Simple

I'm a Food Writer, and This $17 Milk Frother Is My Go-To Stocking Stuffer This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Teeangers are the most critical gift judges in the world. The silence that follows the unwrapping of a gift has the tension of a horror movie climax. A slowly delivered "thank you," can be devastating. But I've come here to tell the tale of the single greatest gift I gave my teenage daughter in the past year.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

How to cook the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, according to chefs

The classic roast potato is a staple at any Christmas dinner, which means there is a lot of pressure to get them perfect.It was Queen Victoria who first introduced the potato to the Christmas menu, although at the time they were eaten mashed rather than roasted.These days everyone has their own roasties recipe, but what is the perfect roast potato and how do you cook it?According to Nigella Lawson, the perfect roast potato is “sweet and soft inside and a golden-brown carapace of crunch without.”Getting that perfect crunch can seem complicated, but don’t fret. For those unsure about parboiling, struggling...
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy