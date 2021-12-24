Moore: Why I’m leaving vegan milk and cookies for Santa

Baking cookies at Christmastime is a popular pastime for many people. And giving cookies to neighbors and friends, a gesture of generosity and hospitality, is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years. Gingerbread men were found on the royal table during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, and Linzer cookies, with origins dating back to 17th century Austria, are made with almond flour and filled with jam or preserves. A tin of Christmas cookies is a perfect hostess gift, and every Christmas buffet table deserves a large platter of homemade cookies. One day last week my coworkers and I received a plate of freshly baked cookies from one of our fellow friends and coworkers, Shannon Pair. An amazing baker, Shannon prepared several varieties of cookies, and the thumbprint cookies and peanut butter almond bark clusters are two of the delicious cookies she made. Nothing is more delightful and appreciated as a plate of cookies this time of year, so bake some cookies to share with friends and family alike, but be sure to save a few for Santa, too.

FORT PAYNE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO