Huntsville Basketball wins NW Florida Shootout

By Rocco DiSangro
 3 days ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Huntsville Basketball’s trip to Florida was strictly business and it showed. The Crimson Panthers squared off with University Lab (LA) Thursday night in the Northwest Florida Shootout Championship Game and rolled to a 64-46 win.

Caleb Harrison led the way with 13 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks, representing Huntsville on the all-tournament team. Massiah Morris added 6 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists en route to being named MVP.

The Crimson Panthers have now won six of their last seven games and improve to 11-7 overall.

UP NEXT: Huntsville City Classic

Send pictures, videos and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com

