MORROW — Police officers in the City of Morrow will be getting new body cameras and Tasers in addition to other technology upgrades. Under a new contract approved Tuesday night, Axon will provide Fleet 3 cameras with Automated License Plate Reader technology provided by Flock. In addition to integrating with fixed readers already placed throughout the City, the Axon Fleet cameras will provide officers with real-time alerts of stolen vehicles, wanted persons, and other crime state and federal center notifications. Patrol cars will also be outfitted with cameras facing the prisoner compartment; and officers will receive new body-worn cameras after 2.5 years.

MORROW, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO