Sheriff: Dead body found ‘appears’ to be missing Napa woman

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A Napa woman, who has been missing for over a week, appears to have been found dead, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Authorities believe the body found in the river near the Third Street Bridge in Napa County was 37-year-old Crystal McCarthy who has been missing since Dec. 13th.

An autopsy is schedule for next week to further confirm the body is McCarthy’s.

Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown is in leading the missing person investigation.

He said earlier this week police found McCarthy’s boots and other personal items near the river.

“The boots have been confirmed to have been the boots that crystal was wearing, based on the video from 7-Eleven. That night of her last known location,” Keown said.

McCarthy’s friends said she is an upbeat person that displayed no signs of any at-risk behavior.

