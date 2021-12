MINOT — Dozens of mothers can expect to be blessed this Christmas through “Something for Mom,” a new branch of the blessings program at Dakota Chappy in Minot. Chappy Windsor, owner of the women’s clothing store, said bags containing an item of clothing and the packaging materials to gift it are being given away to children and others who might not otherwise be able to ensure a present for Mom under their trees.

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO