With the opening day at the World Junior Championship providing plenty of excitement, there were plenty of outstanding performances to choose from. Cole Perfetti had an outstanding game for Canada, collecting three assists and driving play all night long for Canada. Jesper Wallstedt didn’t allow a goal off a Russian stick - but did allow three that bounced off his own players. 2023 NHL draft-eligible Matvei Michkov had two goals and was Russia’s best player from start to finish.

NHL ・ 52 MINUTES AGO