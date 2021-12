There are last-minute shoppers and then there are really last-minute shoppers. For those people who wait until the very last-minute to do their holiday shopping, there are a few places that are open on Christmas day. Most major retailers, however, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s, are closed on Dec. 25. Most grocery stores, including Publix and Kroger, are closed on Dec. 25.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO