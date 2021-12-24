10 things that made us smile this week
Holy moly, it's already almost Christmas, which means it's already almost 2022, which means we're heading into our third year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's … I don't know, but it's something.
It's easy to get bogged down in the sucky parts of pandemic life, but as we reflect on this year, there's a lot to be grateful for. For instance, it was announced that malaria was officially eliminated in China in June, Europe sold more electric vehicles than diesel for the first time ever in August and we found out that cheese isn't actually bad for us in February (seriously, science says ).
As always, we can find reasons to smile—we just need to know where to look. And right now, you can look straight down this page to find 10 delightful things to bring joy to your heart and a smile to your face as you head into the holiday.
Never thought about how many birds are in the 12 days of Christmas song. LOL.
I bet on day 5 you're like, golden rings, phew, we're finally done with all the birds. then bam, six geese — Everything Is Alive (@Everything Is Alive) 1639077359
Six geese a-laying, no less. So, in protective mama mode. Not exactly the best gift, to be honest.
Seriously, though, what is with all the birds in that song? Is that all people had to give in the olden days?
Ms. Fitz makes a wicked 3-point shot on the playground and the kids go wild.
A moment those kids will never forget \n\nThird grade teacher Ms. Fitz promised her class hot chocolate if she made this shot \n\nWay to go, Ms. Fitz!\n: htsgeorgetown/IGpic.twitter.com/wqnc22vNEZ — CBC Sports (@CBC Sports) 1640222817
She did promise them hot cocoa if she made the shot, but knowing how much kids love teachers like this, I'm sure their reaction was much more about celebrating her awesome skills. Go, Ms. Fitz, go!
Watching dogs pick out their presents on Santa Paws Day is too much joy to handle.
It\u2019s #SantaPawsDay - the day all our dogs get to pick their Christmas gift! Sadly, we couldn\u2019t fit them all in, but we hope the pure joy of the ones we did makes you smile!\nTo all our supporters and everyone who sent a gift, thank you! We hope you have a very Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/lFR7LNdvZG — Dogs Trust Ireland (@Dogs Trust Ireland) 1640073601
Come on now. Is this the best or what?
This baby blissing out on her first bite of pizza is all of us.

Same girl, same. 🍕 #firstbite #fyp #pizzababy
We've all been to pizza heaven, little one. And yep, it's just like that.
This dog races a human on a sled and goes soooo hard.

#fyp #funny #dogs #dogsvideo #dogsofttiktok #funnyvideos
This is a serious race, folks. Look how he speeds up as the sled starts to overtake him! Amazing.
Halftime dancer lives a 20-second nightmare, which then becomes a dream come true.
Utah Jazz dancer realizes the routine is different than what she practiced, soon finds out the reason:pic.twitter.com/6meKzkONU0 — Rob Perez (@Rob Perez) 1640058526
She got so lost! The vicarious embarrassment was too real! But then it turned into such a sweet moment and all of that anxiety vanished. Phew! Read the full story here.
Soon-to-be-uncle thinks the baby onesie is a gift for the cat, totally missing the hint.
This would be an adorable reaction even if the onesie were for the cat. The fact that he doesn't catch that there's a baby on the way just adds a layer of hilarity to it.
Baby elephants can't control their trunks and it is hilarioussssss.
Baby elephants don't learn to control their trunks until they\u2019re about a year old.pic.twitter.com/HVk5hcZuLP — Wonder of Science (@Wonder of Science) 1639960111
It's true. They start gaining some control around 6 to 8 months, but don't gain full control until about year. Learn more and watch other baby elephants trying to figure out that long, dangly thing on their faces here.
Speaking of elephants … watch (and listen to) these gorgeous giants come running when their caretaker calls.
Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months..\n\nSound onpic.twitter.com/wSlnqyuTca — Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1640293825
Definitely want the sound on for this one. (This video comes from the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand, where elephants are rescued from abusive elephant tourism and rehabilitated with plenty of space to roam.)
Uber driver left her full-time job to become a caregiver for her 88-year-old passenger.
This Uber driver left her full-time job to become a caregiver for one of her passengers. @bobwsyx6 has the story here.https://abc6onyourside.com/news/local/uber-driver-quits-full-time-job-to-help-care-for-canal-winchester-man-she-met-during-ride-11-23-2021\u00a0\u2026 — Ohio 24/7 Now (@Ohio 24/7 Now) 1637757000
Jenni Tekletsion first picked up Paul Webb for an Uber ride in March 2020. The two got to talking and she realized how lonely he was. They enjoyed one another's company and began sharing a meal together each day. As Webb's health began to decline, Tekletsion graciously took on the role of caregiver for him. Read the full story here.
Hope that brought some light and happiness to your day! Have a lovely holiday weekend!
