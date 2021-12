On Monday, I joined my colleagues in approving a new 20-year agreement between the City of Seattle and the Woodland Park Zoo. I heard from many of you, and from advocates across the city, who felt a keen interest in this legislation, in protecting the animals in the Zoo’s care, and in ensuring Zoo neighbors and stakeholders are well represented in Zoo governance and decision-making. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your advocacy made it possible to strengthen the new 20-year agreement.

12 DAYS AGO