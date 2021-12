The day I interviewed at Johns Hopkins, like every other day of residency interviews, was a very long and draining day. I started by meeting alone with Dr Philip Slavney, the residency director, who spoke with me about the program and gave me a schedule to follow. I was to meet with residents and psychiatrists, some of whom had graduated from my medical school, and was sent to the Bayview campus a few miles away to have lunch and attend a few meetings. By the time I boarded an Amtrak train at Baltimore Penn Station, I was tired but I liked what I had seen. By the end of the interview season, I had crossed four programs off my list and had decided to rank only three.

