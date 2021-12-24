ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Honda Civic Type R Prototype Will Appear At Tokyo Auto Salon In January

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honda fans in Japan will have a chance to preview the new Civic Type R in January. The next-generation hot hatchback will be on display at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, slated to run January 14-16. This isn't the Type R's official debut, however. The car on display will be a...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Honda Gives Us A Behind-The-Scenes Look At New Civic Type R Testing At Suzuka

Honda today released a collection of photos showing the the next generation Civic Type R testing ahead of its official reveal at Japan’s Suzuka Circuit. Although no extra information was given with the photos, they do at least show the car being worked on by engineers and tested. The new car is still covered in camouflage whose pattern is a combination of the letter R transposed over the outlines Type R models of the past.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Civic Transforms Into Lamborghini Aventador

The divide between the haves and the have-nots has never been wider, and while billionaires play space cowboys, the rest of us work ordinary jobs, and drive ordinary vehicles. The idea of one day owning a supercar like a Ferrari or Lamborghini is so far removed from most of our realities, that we don't even think twice about it, but some petrol heads feel such an urge to drive their dream cars that they end up building them with their own hands.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Honda Civic Type R struts its stuff on the Suzuka Circuit

Honda again undermined the work of spy photographers around the world by publishing images of a fully-camouflaged 2023 Civic Type R. The pre-production prototype is shown undergoing a series of high-speed validation tests on the Suzuka Circuit alongside its predecessor. While the hatchback's final design is literally kept under wraps,...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic Type R#Tokyo Auto Salon#Vehicles#Subaru#Mitsubishi#Sti#Ralliart
Autoblog

Mitsubishi teases Ralliart concept for Tokyo Auto Salon

Rumors have been circulating that Mitsubishi will be doing some interesting things with its performance-oriented Ralliart brand. And it has launched some special variants in some overseas markets with the name, but that doesn't seem to be the end of it. Next month at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Mitsubishi will show a Ralliart concept car.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Probox Is A Dirt Cheap Van With 1980s Interior, Steelies

We try to be experts about the auto market at Motor1.com, but the global industry is so vast that there are vehicles that we aren't aware of. As a perfect example, here's the Toyota Probox. Judging by our comments, there is a vocal group of people who want a no-frills machine that doesn't have a lot of tech. This van does exactly that.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Dial R for Racing: Honda Teases Next Hot Civic

With some copies of the existing Civic Type R trading for exorbitant sums, it should come as no surprise that the Big H has been working on a new iteration based on the latest-gen Civic introduced earlier this year. While there are still plenty of details up in the air – powertrain and price to name just two – these official images give us a great indication of what the thing will look like.
CARS
Jalopnik

The New Civic Type-R Looks So Much Better Than The Old One

If cars could send postcards, the Civic Type-R’s would make you jealous right now. “Greetings from Suzuka,” it’d read, with that big Ferris wheel in the background of Japan’s most famous racetrack. Today, Honda released photos of its next-generation hot hatch testing around the circuit it owns, ahead of its full reveal next year.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Nissan
Road & Track

Here's Another Look At the Next Honda Civic Type R

Back in October, Honda shared a camouflaged first look at the next generation of Civic Type R set to be revealed next year. Today, the company shared a few more photos of the same prototype testing at Suzuka as part of the development process. Just as in October, the prototype...
CARS
HeraldNet

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is a stunner, just like the sedan

Honda enlivens 2022 with an all new version of its immortal Civic hatchback. Designers were wizards in creating a hatchback from the stunning 2022 Civic sedan introduced earlier this year. Unless closely inspected, the hatchback looks just like the sedan. It’s a stunning hatchback. The 2022 Honda Civic hatchback...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
The Car Connection

Honda Civic: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic rewrites the expectations of the compact car. Divorcing itself from the cheap vibe of a budget car, the Civic proves that style, space, and fun can still be had for about $25,000 and it doesn't need to be a crossover. Praise. The eleventh-generation Civic comes...
BUYING CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Honda Civic Type R to Debut Next Month

Honda has done little to hide the fact that there’s a new version of the Civic Type R in the works — and now, it says, next-generation of the performance hatchback will make its debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon next month. It will show up in “special...
CARS
Motor1.com

Chrysler Airflow Concept Full Reveal Set For CES Debut In January

Chrysler brought back the "Airflow" moniker first used in the 1930s at last year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada with a namesake concept. A closer-to-production version has been teased a couple of times since then, with the most recent preview taking place at the beginning of the month when parent company Stellantis organized its Software Day.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Rallye Red Honda Civic Sport

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 18" Gloss Black Alloy.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

8 Generations of Modding Excellence: The Honda Civic Si

Long before the Type R ever set tire on U.S. soil, the Si model served as the pinnacle of performance among each Honda Civic iteration since the mid-1980s. Fitted with slightly more aggressive suspension, increased power output, improved braking, and assorted sporty bits scattered throughout its interior and exterior, the Si offered Civic fans a hotter option to sit above that of the base and mid-level trims.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Avalon Nightshade Edition Debuts For 2022, Gets Black Trim

Toyota will discontinue the model in the US after the 2022 model year. Before the Toyota Avalon disappears from US showrooms, the Japanese automaker will offer a new Nightshade Edition model for the 2022 model year. It’s one of several small changes Toyota is making to the sedan before ending the model’s production run at its Kentucky factory. The new model year also sees Toyota discontinue the spicier Avalon TRD for 2022, which is no longer on the configurator.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Nissan Bringing Van Concepts And A Heritage-Inspired Fairlady Z To The Tokyo Auto Salon

The Tokyo Auto Salon kicks off next month and Nissan has announced plans to showcase an assortment of different concepts. One of the stars of the show will be the all-new Fairlady Z, which is making its Japanese debut at the event. It will be joined by a customized version with “exterior styling elements.” That isn’t much to go on, but the company said the one-off model will be a “nod to the Z’s heritage and fan enthusiasm.”
CARS
Autoblog

Daihatsu kei camper van heads to Tokyo Auto Salon

Daihatsu is heading to the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon with a selection of modified cars. The event is known for its high-performance sports cars and extravagant luxury rides, so how does a company specializing in kei cars and compacts stand out? By headlining a kei camper with a folding rooftop tent. #Vanlife!
WORLD
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy