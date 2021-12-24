ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

CJ McCollum’s Collapsed Right Lung Is Fully Recovered, Blazers Say

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The guard will be re-evaluated in a week, but there is no timetable for his return.

The Trail Blazers announced guard CJ McCollum has recovered from his collapsed right lung and will be re-evaluated in a week.

The Portland star suffered the injury during the team’s 145–117 loss to the Celtics earlier this month. He has averaged 20.6 points and 4.5 assists on 39.3% from three through 24 games this season. McCollum has now been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning, and shooting. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said McCollum has returned to doing cardio, per Bleacher Report’s Sean Highkin .

Portland sits 10th in the Western Conference at 13–19 and is coming off of a 111–97 loss to the Pelicans. The Blazers were slated to play the Nets on Thursday but the game was postponed as Brooklyn faces a COVID-19 outbreak with a limited roster, reflecting a growing trend around the league.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

