The Eagles have won seven straight against the New York Giants at home and look to make that eight after the holiday this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles have won both of their games since falling to the Giants, 13-7, back in Week 12. The Giants, meanwhile, are without quarterback Daniel Jones, who was placed on Injured Reserve due to a neck injury. New York will either start Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm. Either way, the Giants have lost three straight since the win over the Eagles. No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO