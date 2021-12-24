ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joni Mitchell Gets Animated for Christmas in First Music Video for 1971’s ‘River’

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

An animated river runs through Joni Mitchell ’s video oeuvre now, as a 50-year-old song that has been gradually drafted into the holiday music canon, “River,” has just gotten its first music video. The clip made its debut with little time to spare in this “Blue” semicentennial year, premiering two days before Christmas.

The video is stylized as a series of moving black-and-white water-colors, as it were, only opening up into actual color at the end. There, against Mitchell’s bittersweet “Jingle Bells” instrumental coda, the frozen landscape finally turns a verdant green and the river of the title turns… blue. The clip was directed by Matvey Rezanov, of Skazka Studios.

Despite lyrics set at Christmas time, “River” was little revived in a holiday context in the years and even immediate decades following its 1971 release, but it picked up momentum as a target for melancholy cover versions in the 1990s. Among those who’ve recorded it are Sarah McLachlan, Aimee Mann, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Pentatonix, Cee Lo, Cat Power, Rufus Wainwright, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Herbie Hancock, Tracey Thorn, Heart, Beth Orton, Rita Wilson, 98 Degrees, the “Glee” cast, the “Nashville” cast and, of course, Brandi Carlile, who has done full concerts of the entire “Blue” album.

“‘River’ expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell said in a statement accompanying the video’s release. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.”

Mitchell was just seen on television this past week being feted at the Kennedy Center Honors, and she’ll be celebrated again at the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year dinner Jan. 29. The latter event will include performances by Carlile, Taylor, Hancock, Jon Baptiste, Black Pumas, Leon Bridges, Mickey Guyton, Graham Nash and Maggie Rogers.

The latest in a series of boxed sets recounting her career, “Archives Vol. 2 (The Reprise Years 1968–1971),” was released this fall. The first volume in the series, covering the 1963-67 period, is currently up for a Grammy for best historical album.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Elizabeth Chan, Pop’s Only Full-Time Christmas Singer-Songwriter, on Why the Season Is Her Reason for Making Music

Fandoms like to argue over whether Mariah Carey or Darlene Love is the true queen of Christmas. But can you really be queen if you aren’t doing Christmas music full-time? That is the musical question raised by a lesser known contender for the throne, Elizabeth Chan, who has staked her claim as the only singer-songwriter of any renown who does nothing but original holiday songs. This year Chan is celebrating not just the holidays but the tenth anniversary of her first Christmas record. The New York-based artist has subsequently released an album a year since 2011, generating a number of singles...
MUSIC
Variety

All the Entertainment Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

Just like the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6. W Magazine’s Best Performances party was postponed. The Los Angeles soiree was scheduled to take place Jan. 7 at Gigi’s restaurant in Hollywood. The Critics Choice Awards were postponed from January 9, with a new date to be announced. The winners were set to be...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’s’ History-Making Couple on Showcasing Black Love Stories on Television

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on ABC on Dec. 21. “The Bachelorette” wrapped up its 18th season with a franchise-first: the dating series, which premiered nearly two decades ago, had its first Black winning couple. Leading lady Michelle Young fell in love with Nayte Olukoya, who ended the season with a televised engagement. The couple, very much still together, then sat down for a live TV interview to update America on their relationship progress. The pair are currently house-hunting, which was made easier, thanks to the show gifting...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Aimee Mann
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Tracey Thorn
Person
Maggie Rogers
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
James Taylor
Person
Sarah Mclachlan
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Rufus Wainwright
Person
Idina Menzel
Person
Joni Mitchell
bestclassicbands.com

Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy Get 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

Joni Mitchell and Motown founder Berry Gordy are among the five Honorees selected to receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2021. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced their selection on July 21, along with Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz. The five Honorees received the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. on December 5. A two-hour special of the event will air on CBS TV on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
wvli927.com

Quick Takes: Brian May, Journey, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder

Queen's Brian May is urging everyone to get the covid vaccine. The legendary guitarist, who has been battling the virus for over a week, spoke to fans over social media, with Blabbermouth transcribing, “There are so many people in hospitals right now who weren't jabbed who are right on the line between life and death. And I can't emphasize to you enough — this is not the response that my body would have made on its own. It's making this response because I've had three Pfizer jabs. And I beg you and implore you to go and get jabbed if you're not already, 'cause you need the help. I lost one of my very best friends to covid very early on; in six days, it killed him. It could have done me the last six days, but it didn't because of the jabs.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors Music#Christmas Time#First Music Video#Skazka Studios#Pentatonix#Cat Power#Nashville
themusicuniverse.com

Performers announced for Joni Mitchell MusiCares tribute

GRAMMY Award-winning artists Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, and Pentatonix and GRAMMY Award nominees Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton will join the performance lineup at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on January 29, 2022, two nights before the GRAMMY Awards telecast. Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for Person of the Year.
MUSIC
sandiegocountynews.com

Joni Mitchell to be honored by Grammy-winning artists at MusicCares gala

Santa Monica, CA–Grammy award-winning artists Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, and Pentatonix and Grammy award nominees Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton will join the performance lineup at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the Grammy awards telecast. Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for Person of the Year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrcbtv.com

Joni Mitchell Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of singer, songwriter and painter Joni Mitchell. Father: William "Bill" Anderson, Air Force officer and grocer. Marriages: Larry Klein, (1982-1994, divorced); Chuck Mitchell (1965-1967, divorced) Children: with Brad MacMath: Kelly Dale Anderson (renamed Kilauren Gibb), 1965. Education: Attended Alberta College of Art in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Financial Times

Joni Mitchell and Metallica deliver hundred-track box sets

Pop recordings now cluster around opposite poles of size. At the Lilliputian end of the scale, songs have shrunk to two minutes or less, a miniaturising prompted by the dominance of streaming: the traditional three-minute duration required by radio is losing traction. Meanwhile, in Brobdingnag, releases become ever more outlandishly...
MUSIC
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
Elle

Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell’s Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
KTLO

Mitchell Tenpenny takes a “different” approach to Christmas music with ﻿'Naughty List'

You’d be hard pressed to find someone more in the Christmas spirit than Mitchell Tenpenny, channeling his passion into his debut Christmas album, Naughty List. The singer says he was intentional about taking a different approach when covering classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Additionally, Mitchell isn’t shy about creating his own brand he calls “sexy Christmas,” which fans can hear in “Don’t Hang the Mistletoe” and “I Hope It Snows” featuring his fiancée, Meghan Patrick.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy