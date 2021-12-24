ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Bigfoot in Missouri? Documentary explores sightings near Mark Twain Forest

By Becky Willeke
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gISde_0dUyCtQF00

ST. LOUIS – Is Bigfoot lurking in the forests of Missouri? The answer is yes according to a new documentary by the “Sasquatch Theory.” The YouTube channel just released two new episodes focusing on sightings in Missouri.

One of the episodes talks to four men who report sightings around the Mark Twain Forest area. The documentary says Missouri is one of the top ten states for Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot, activity.

A man named Matt said he was never a Bigfoot believer. He said in 2018 he was driving when he saw movement in the woods. He thought it was going to be a deer but it was much bigger. He said he saw something walk right across the road and it was a brown as a “paper sack”. He also said he saw it jump into a nearby ditch and noticed its feet were jet black. He also says the creature had long black hair.

Matt said he was dumbfounded. He also said he learned of other reported sightings in the area.

Matt said he was part of the SEMO Bigfoot and cryptid research group out of Cape Girardeau. So was Bill, the second person interviewed in the documentary.

Bill said he went camping in an area where there reported Bigfoot sightings. He thought he would just get a goodnight’s sleep but it was anything but.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get news updates sent to your inbox

He said he woke up about 1:30 a.m. to a lot of noise including owls. He said he then heard lots of huffing and puffing near his tent. Bill said he jumped and spun around and thought he saw Bigfoot.

“They will let you have the daytime but they don’t want you there at the night,” said Bill in the documentary.

He said he was afraid he wouldn’t make it to his car without getting attacked so he grabbed his loaded .45 and shot towards the creature. Bill says that was a mistake because it was so loud it stirred up the woods. He said he realized maybe other creatures were angry because they thought he shot one of their own.

Another Sasquatch Theory episode released earlier this month took a tour with a member of the SEMO Bigfoot group. That member showed the documentary maker around an area where there were some bigfoot tracks that he says would normally be seen with the naked eye without property tracking abilities.

The episode also discussed theories and possibilities regarding the Sasquatch and its odd behavior.

The show notes also list at least 14 Bigfoot reports out of Missouri.

The creators say if you had a bigfoot sighting please contact them at asquatchtheory@outlook.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
salinasvalleytribune.com

Funny Papers Again Column | Missouri and Florida: Never the Twain Shall Meet?

I have always enjoyed words and how they are used, but as I have not kept up on the grammatical, I frankly admit to longer being able to accurately describe, or recognize in use, the dangling participle or the gerund, nor would I be able to give anyone a tutorial on the singular personal pronoun in the objective case vs. the plural personal pronoun in the subjective case; me, us, we and myself get all mixed up nowadays. But I bet a euro to a yen that I’m not alone in that.
FLORIDA STATE
KCRA.com

New documentary explores history of Palisades Tahoe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new documentary is drawing international attention to the Northern California ski resort Palisades Tahoe. The film, "Magic in the Mountains," tells the underdog story of how decades ago the resort, in a little-known area, won the bid for the 1960 Winter Olympics and with the help of Walt Disney changed the ways the Games were presented.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Sighting#Mark Twain Forest#Semo
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC police investigate shooting outside nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person was shot outside of a Midtown nightclub. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near 39th and Southwest Trafficway. According to police, officers were dispatched to the parking lot connecting Missie B’s and KC Kitchen & Pizzeria an an aggravated assault. When they arrived, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

2K+
Followers
932
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy