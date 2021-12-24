US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The temporarily stalled federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines has returned to life. On Nov. 3, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would apply to all private companies with 100 or more employees. On Nov. 30, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction on the vaccine mandate, blocking it a week before its initial start date of Dec. 6. Finally, last Friday, an appeals court reinstated the vaccine mandate, setting the start date for Jan. 6.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO