I recently read an article by Angela Watson, an educator and instructional coach, encouraging educators to take a sabbatical from Dec 24-Jan 1. Teachers don’t generally work during this time, but Watson suggests teachers don’t even think about work during this sabbatical. Not all of us are educators, but most of us do have some time off between Christmas and New Year’s and a break from thinking about work could be beneficial for all of us and give us the opportunity to be fully present in our personal lives.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO