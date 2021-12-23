ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

United, Delta Airlines Cancel Over 180 Flights Due To Omicron

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – United and Delta Airlines have announced the cancellation of more than 180 Christmas Eve flights on Thursday afternoon, due to staffing shortages stemming from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. United Airlines announced that they have cancelled 112 of their flights on Friday, with a rise in positive...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

