United, Delta Airlines Cancel Over 180 Flights Due To Omicron

CHICAGO (CBS) — While Santa experienced smooth sailing, that was not the case for thousands of holiday travelers. The excitement of seeing family in person, once again, was tempered by flight trouble. Between weather problems and staff shortages because of COVID, airlines canceled more than 5,000 flights, including more than 70 flights in or out of Chicago Travelers say if you’re heading to the airport, call ahead and be patient. “The plan was that: to be there for Christmas Eve with the folks and dinner and all those kinds of things. It happens though. It’s not something that is in everyone’s control,” said Julie Beilfuss. “Make...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO