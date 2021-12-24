ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Just Got A Massive Back Tattoo—See The Pics!

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago
Wow, Selena Gomez is making some big changes with her appearance this year! Not only did the Only Murders in the Building star go for the chop a few months ago (shorter hair is THE hairstyle of 2021, don’tcha know!) but she has also treated herself to some very impressive – and very permanent – body art too!

The 29-year-old actress’s gargantuan back tattoo was revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, December 15th in a picture shared by tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who we assume is responsible for the work. He has also tattooed big names like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, among many others, so it’s safe to say that he is used to the A-list clientele.

It’s being reported that the “Feel Me” singer currently has a total of 16 tattoos, with at least one other tattoo being done by Bang Bang, as he shared a video of the small cross that he drew on her collarbone back in April this year to his Instagram page. Fans have been begging the “Lose You To Love Me” singer for a closer look at the tattoo, which goes from her neck to her shoulders, but she hasn’t yet posted any more pictures of it. Perhaps she will oblige when it has fully healed?

“What is this? we need answers,” one fan questioned. “We need a close up!! i need to see the artwork in detail,” pleaded another. “Can’t wait to get a better view of it” wrote another fan, followed by a heart eyes emoji. “Tell us more omg. we need a closer look,” another Selenator added. We also can’t wait for a more in depth look – we’ll be sitting here (somewhat) patiently waiting for a close up!

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

